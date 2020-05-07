Wahpeton Public Schools will hold the class of 2020’s graduation ceremonies in Chahinkapa Park, Wahpeton.
Superintendent Rick Jacobson confirmed the decision Thursday, May 7. The district had made tentative plans for an outdoor ceremony, but waited for final guidance from the office of North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.
“We feel it’s the best option under the guidance we were given and would allow for as full of a graduation we can possibly have,” Jacobson said. “The restrictions and guidelines for inside graduations would have been too difficult to manage with what we have.”
This year’s ceremony is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, May 23 at the football field, Chahinkapa Park. There are two backup times and dates for the ceremony: 1 p.m. Sunday, May 24 and 1 p.m. Monday, May 25.
Seventy-four seniors are expected to graduate from Wahpeton High School this month. Twenty-six seniors are expected to graduate from Richland 44 High School, Colfax, North Dakota.
North Dakota has permitted schools to use school property for high school graduation ceremonies. At the same time, social distancing, cleaning and safety precautions are being urged.
Recommendations include having six feet between rows of chairs placed in a graduation space, no physical contact between people who don’t live together, six feet between students who are walking in a processional and having hand sanitizer stations throughout the graduation space.
“We feel that if families follow the guidelines recommended, this is as good of a situation we can provide at this time,” Jacobson said.
