Wahpeton will lift its mask mandate in accordance with the state of North Dakota lifting its mandate. Wahpeton Mayor Steve Dale issued the following Friday, Jan. 15:
EXECUTIVE ORDER
2021-01
WHEREAS, on March 23, 2020, I declared a State of Local Emergency in the City of Wahpeton in response to the public health crisis resulting from the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19);
WHEREAS, I have entered additional Executive Orders; and
WHEREAS, the Wahpeton City Council has extended the Declaration of Local Emergency through February 15, 2021, by Resolution 3762;
WHEREAS, in the interest of public health and safety, Executive Order 2020-03, issued face covering mandate in an effort to control and prevent the spread of COVID-19;
WHEREAS, on January 15, 2021, Governor Burgum announced that the statewide mask mandate under State Health Officer Order 2020-08.1 will be allowed to expire at 12:01 a.m. on January 18, 2021;
WHEREAS, Executive Order 2020-03 has fulfilled its stated objectives;
NOW, THEREFORE, I, Steven L. Dale, Mayor of the City of Wahpeton, North Dakota, by virtue and authority under North Dakota Century Code 37-17.1 and Wahpeton City Ordinance Chapter 10-8, Article II rescinds Article I of Executive Order 2020-03 which requires the use of face coverings, effective at 12:01 a.m. on January 18, 2021. All other Executive Orders remain in effect.
In addition, while this Executive Order rescinds the local face covering mandate, this Executive Order has no impact upon the right of individual businesses or entities to require face coverings or any other COVID-19 prevention protocols that said businesses or entities should choose to implement. The public should remain vigilant to the dangers of COVID-19 and continue to practice social distancing, as well as all other prevention methods as advocated by the State Health Department and the CDC.
