Wahpeton mayor rescinds executive order for city alcohol servers

Wahpeton Mayor Steve Dale has rescinded an executive order regarding the hours of operation for city businesses serving alcoholic beverages.
The mayor’s new order, effective immediately, states in-person dining and service may resume under normal business hours, consistent with local and state requirements.
Wahpeton’s new order was issued in response to the executive order issued by North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum on Dec. 21, 2020.
Wahpeton’s mask mandate, restriction of capacity (50 percent), and social distancing requirement remain in effect.
On Nov. 13, 2020, Mayor Dale issued a temporary modification of Wahpeton municipal ordinances and limited the hours of operation for those businesses serving alcoholic beverages.
Questions regarding this order should be directed to City Hall at (701) 642-8448.
