Wahpeton School Board votes 5-4 against mask mandate

With a 5-4 vote, the Wahpeton School Board did not approve a mask mandate for its four schools.
The school board, who discussed a possible mandate, current COVID-19 activity and the last nearly two months of school for 90 minutes during a special Wednesday, Oct. 21 meeting, is expected to revisit the issue.
Separate surveys for district parents and staff regarding a possible mandate are expected to be available from Monday, Oct. 26-Friday, Oct. 30. The district urges as many parents and staff as possible to complete the surveys.
Board Directors Brad Bakken, Ginny Buck, Jake Kubela and Susan Rittenour voted Wednesday for the mandate. Board Directors Damon DeVillers, Kathy Dimmer, Mike Hauschild, Art Nelson and Scott Thiel voted against the mandate.
Discussion during the meeting, attended by board directors, Superintendent Rick Jacobson, building principals, staff and parents, indicated that several people want more information.
Wahpeton Public Schools has been acting with a focus on keeping as many students in school as possible, keeping student activities up and running and providing a safe environment, Jacobson said.
Kubela, who polled the principals and Jacobson prior to the directors’ vote — with none of the five leaders appearing to give an outright yes vote — discussed everything from COVID-19’s progress to attitudes toward wearing face masks with Wahpeton High School Principal Ned Clooten.
“We’re at a point right now where (the local risk level) is not going back to green in the next few months,” Kubela said.
“We went from one case in the students to three. To three. The sky is not falling,” Clooten said.
Later in the meeting, Clooten said he thinks the district is seeing that choice is a great thing.
“We do have students at the high school that are making good choices,” he said. “We’ve seen that number go up. I’ve worked really hard in the eight years I’ve been here to eliminate things out of my handbook that I can’t enforce.”
Compliance of mask wearing on the school’s vocational technology bus has declined to approximately 1 percent, Clooten said, because students realized it could not be enforced.
“What are you going to enforce, Jake, you’re going to suspend them for not wearing a mask?” Clooten asked. “(If they drive their own cars) and then when they get hit by a beet truck out there on that turn, that’s our liability because we forced them to drive? I wouldn’t want that liability.”
Vocational technology students are not allowed to drive themselves because of a situation several years back where two accidents occurred. It’s not worth the liability for students to be driving their own vehicles on school time, Jacobson said.
“Isn’t that accountability?” Kubela asked. “I could make a pretty good argument that part of what school teaches to get ready for being an adult is accountability. There’s a lot of rules and laws that are out there in the world that you maybe don’t like, but if you make the choice not to follow them, there are things that happen.”
“Jake, you know why people don’t wear masks at Walmart? Because the police won’t come out and enforce the mask mandate. There’s no law against wearing a mask. It’s not enforceable,” Clooten said.
As of Thursday, Oct. 22, North Dakota does not have a statewide mask mandate, although Gov. Doug Burgum has encouraged residents to wear masks. This week, the cities of Fargo, Minot and West Fargo approved citywide mask mandates or “mask strategies.” None of the three have penalties for noncompliance, the Fargo Forum and Valley News Live reported.
“Don’t punish our kids because the adults are being irresponsible,” Clooten said.
“Why is wearing a mask a punishment?” Kubela asked.
DeVillers, the school board president, concluded the meeting by sharing his COVID-19 story.
“I’ve gone through the COVID. I don’t want anybody else to get it. It’s not fun,” he said.
Saying he was a big, strong healthy person when he was diagnosed with COVID-19, DeVillers also said the disease hit him hard. Six weeks later, he’s still not back to 100 percent health.
“No matter what decision we make as a school board, we’re not going to please everybody,” DeVillers said. “Somebody’s going to be mad. These are unprecedented times we are in and hopefully it gets over soon and we can get back to a normal life. We have to protect our staff. We have to protect our administration. We have to protect our students. We have to protect our families.”
Wahpeton’s next regularly scheduled school board meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10 in the Wahpeton High School Auditorium, 1021 11th St. N., Wahpeton. The next COVID-19-specific meeting could be as soon as the week of Monday, Nov. 2.
