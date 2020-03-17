Editor’s Note: This month’s Point of View is about how our communities are preparing for the coronavirus.
Wahpeton is heightening precautions in how it conducts city business as a response to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
The city is committed to providing excellence in its services, Mayor Steve Dale said. However, Wahpeton will modify its service delivery model to focus on essential municipal services while protecting citizens and employees from unnecessary health risks or exposures.
“City Hall and the police department will remain open for now (as of Monday, March 16), but we ask people to conduct business by telephone or email rather than visiting staff unless it is absolutely necessary,” Mayor Dale said.
Some city buildings, including the Leach Public Library and the Wahpeton Community Center, will remain closed until public health conditions improve.
“The Community Center was closed for business (Monday) at the end of the day,” Dale said.
Leach Public Library Director Melissa Bakken provided an update on the library. It will close to the public at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 17.
“Beginning Wednesday, our staff will be on site,” Bakken said. “We will take calls and will try to offer a curbside service as long as the patron calls ahead with their request.”
The library’s new hours will be from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, with no service on weekends.
“City Hall and the police department will remain open for now, but we ask people to conduct business by telephone or email rather than visiting staff unless it is absolutely necessary,” Dale said.
Wahpeton’s response plan
It has three main components, city council members learned Monday, March 16.
• All non-essential meetings of committees, boards and commissions are suspended. Council will continue as scheduled on the first and third Mondays of the month. Council committee meetings will be limited to time sensitive, essential business and may be held telephonically.
• Social distancing will be applied to all city activities. City officials are working to maintain a distance from one another of not less than 3 feet. Non-essential travel is postponed. Employees and elected officials will not aggregate in groups for non-essential business. Officials will be asked to wash their hands, cover their coughs and clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.
• If you are sick — stay home. Quarantine time for virus exposure can be up to 14 days. Multiple absences will quickly impact Wahpeton’s ability to provide city services, so people are asked to not take the risk of infecting others.
“Police and fire personnel will modify their participation in routine ambulance calls and assistance to other agencies in non-life threatening incidents to lessen the opportunity for health risk exposures to their staff,” Mayor Dale said.
Wahpeton Public Works personnel will focus on water, stormwater and sanitary sewer services to ensure residents do not experience interruptions in service delivery.
“Please be considerate of all city employees, health care workers and first responders during this time,” Dale said. “The ability to mitigate crucial incidents is dependent on their abilities to respond, so do not burden them unnecessarily.”
For additional information, call Wahpeton City Hall at 701-642-8448.
Courthouse limited, schools give update
The Richland County Courthouse, Wahpeton, is among the locations asking residents to limit their visits. Business conducted in the building should only be essential and not able to be conducted by phone, email or mail.
“Do not enter if you are ill with fever, cough, breathing difficulties or have been exposed to anyone who is ill or is being monitored for symptoms of coronavirus,” reads a sign on the courthouse entrance.
North Dakota K-12 schools, including Wahpeton Public Schools, are currently closed through Friday, March 20. A longer closure is possible and would be announced at week’s end.
“The closure allows for schools to plan for short-term re-entry to school plans as well as long-term closure,” Superintendent Rick Jacobson said Monday. “We have no plans for re-entry at this time. We are basically planning for the long-term right now.”
Wahpeton Public Schools will have breakfast and lunch available during the week during this time off, the district announced Tuesday. These meals will be grab-n-go, with people picking up the bags and going home to eat.
"These meals will be free for all students K-12," the district stated on its website.
There are two food pickup options:
Option No. 1: Breakfast and lunch bags will be available at Wahpeton Elementary's Door No. 9 only. Door No. 9 is located in Wahpeton Elementary's northwest corner. :ook for the big garage door facing north just off Loy Avenue. Breakfast and lunch will be available from 8:30-9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.-12:30 pm. Residents can pick up both breakfast and lunch at the same time.
Option No 2: Wahpeton Public Schools will be delivering meals according to the bus stops. A schedule is attached and will be on the web site. These times are approximate and can be adjusted. The district will deliver one time a day with both a lunch bag and breakfast bag.
Residents with questions are asked to call the school office at 701-642-6741.
School principals and other essential personnel are required to report to work. The criteria may change on a day-by-day basis.
“For this week, all employees will be paid for sure whether they work or not. Teachers are contracted so it should not be an issue,” Jacobson said.
How Wahpeton Public Schools uses staff will be determined once the district has a better idea about how long the closures will last.
“This is not a vacation, so everyone will need to be flexible in regards to when and how we are using staff,” Jacobson said.
Because Wahpeton’s normal school day is longer than required, the district will not have to make up its five days.
“We have received no information from the governor’s office about what will happen if things go on indefinitely,” Jacobson said.
Survey available at North Dakota site
While Red River Valley residents await the chance to be tested for coronavirus, the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDOH) website has a survey available for recent travelers.
The survey is available at ndhealth.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_eb7sJjKhR2UfB7n. As a public service, Daily News will walk readers through the survey.
• In the past 14 days, did you return from any of the following locations? They include China, Europe, Hong Kong, traveling within the United States and none.
• Survey respondents are then asked to give their name, date of birth, gender and city of residence.
• From there, they are asked to give the state they currently reside in, their telephone number, their telephone type, their email address, a preferred means of contact and a preferred language.
• Respondents are also asked whether or not they have had close contact with anyone under investigation or has been confirmed as having COVID-19, if they have traveled on a cruise ship, if they have been in a health care facility, if they have cared for a coronavirus patient and if they are a healthcare worker.
• Additionally, respondents are asked if they have symptoms including fever, cough, sore throat, muscle aches and more.
From there, respondents will receive a personal message advising their course of action.
Daily News will continue to follow this story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.