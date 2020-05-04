Wahpeton sets school year’s ending date

Wahpeton Public Schools will conclude the 2019-2020 education year in less than three weeks, on Friday, May 22.
Superintendent Rick Jacobson announced the district’s plans following a Friday, May 1 announcement from North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum that K-12 schools will continue to provide distance learning through the end of the current school year. School closures were implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The last official day of school will follow our school calendar, which includes the two storm days that we were scheduled to make up,” Jacobson said.
A school board meeting, with topics including graduation, the cutoff date for new instruction and report cards, was scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, May 4.
“The preliminary guidance draft for re-opening has been made available to schools,” Jacobson wrote in an email to district employees. “Once it is made official, schools can start the discussion on if they are planning to offer summer school and to start the planning process, assuming we will need to follow specific guidelines for starting next fall.”
Wahpeton’s planning was expected to being Monday. Richland 44 Public Schools, whose locations include Richland 44 High School in Colfax, North Dakota, and Richland Elementary in Abercrombie, North Dakota, was scheduled to hold a 5 p.m. board meeting. According to the agenda, discussion topics were similar to Wahpeton’s, including graduation and the summer outlook.
“We will continue to communicate as we receive updates,” Richland 44 stated.
It has been nearly two months since North Dakota schools were closed to on-site instruction on March 15, 2020. The executive order was issued four days after the state’s first identified COVID-19 case.
“That early and decisive action to present the state’s 112,000 public school students and nearly 6,800 non-public school students from congregating on a daily basis likely prevented hundreds of additional cases of COVID-19,” Burgum’s office stated.
As of Friday, North Dakota had 100 total cases of COVID-19 in individuals under the age of 20, with two hospitalizations. Wahpeton and Richland 44 public schools were among the education facilities which began implementing distance learning prior to North Dakota’s April 1, 2020 deadline.
“While some states simply shut down schools with no alternative to classroom learning, our teachers and administrators quickly developed plans to continue educating our students via creative combinations of online instruction and effective use of good old-fashioned books, reports and homework,” Burgum said.
Local efforts in response to the pandemic have not been ignored.
“I would like to take this time to thank all of you for having to switch gears very quickly seven weeks ago and not complaining,” Jacobson wrote. “You simply adjusted your delivery method and got it done. Everyone pitched in to make a tough situation much easier to manage and get through.”
Saying he couldn’t thank employees enough for their hard work and determination, Jacobson said there is now certainty, which will result in a strong finish.
“The race is not done but the finish line is clearly in reach and we know we can make it,” he wrote.
For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19 in North Dakota, visit the state department of health’s website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website is also available at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
Daily News will continue to follow this story.
