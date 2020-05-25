Walz allows places of worship to reopen

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced over the weekend that starting Wednesday, May 27, places of worship in the state will be allowed to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic, provided they follow guidelines.
“I have had many meaningful conversations with faith leaders over the last few weeks,” Walz said. “From a personal and public health perspective, the decision around places of worship has been a challenging one since the beginning of the pandemic. We know large gatherings of people raise the risk of spreading COVID-19. We also know worship is an essential part of many Minnesotans’ lives, including mine.”
State officials and Minnesota faith leaders partnered together in this action to open as safely as possible to lessen the risk of spreading of COVID-19, a release states.
Places of worship, funeral homes and other venues that serve as gathering sites for weddings, funerals and planned services such as worship, rituals, prayer, scripture studies are allowed to host more than 10 people beginning Wednesday.
All places of worship may open at 25 percent occupancy if indoors, follow social distancing to ensure 6 feet of distance. Outdoor gatherings of these places must not exceed 250 people and also follow social distancing practices.
This move by Walz and the state followed a day after President Donald Trump announced that his administration is deeming places of worship as essential and called on all governors to reopen these places for resumed services.
“The governors need to do the right thing and allow these very important essential places of faith to open right now this weekend. If they don’t do it, I will override the governors,” Trump said during a press briefing Friday, May 22.
These venues must follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).
Walz released 12 pages of guidance for places of worship to reopen safely which can be found at the state’s employment and economic development department’s website.
