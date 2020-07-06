As coronavirus cases continue to rise across the nation, many states have instituted orders requiring people to wear a face mask in public. Most orders require masks to be worn indoors and outdoor public spaces where social distancing isn’t possible, but some apply to only specific places or age groups.
Nearly 20 states have instituted this preventative measure to slow the spread of COVID-19 such as California, Michigan, New York and Washington state. Minnesota may be among those states requiring a face covering to be worn in public.
Gov. Tim Walz said prior to the Fourth of July that he is concerned about potential outbreaks. Because of this, he is considering embarking on a statewide face mask order, according to Minnesota Public Radio.
Although the governor did not say when he would make that decision, he said such a decision would offer public health benefits and help businesses that are struggling to enforce their own mask rules. The state’s Department of Health (MDH) said they are backing a statewide mandate.
“It is our advice from the Health Department’s perspective that this is so important and so effective and the evidence has gotten more and more clear on this point,” Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said. “We do recommend that it become a requirement at the statewide level.”
Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota, are already requiring face masks to help slow the spread of the virus. Both cities require people to wear masks inside businesses and other indoor facilities. Other cities and facilities are joining in on this mandate.
Rochester, Edina and Blaine, Minnesota, each have city-wide rules in place requiring individuals to wear a face covering when they are in certain places in the city.
All University of Minnesota campuses, all faculty, staff, students and visitors are being required to wear face masks in any indoor space. Residence hall rooms or when alone in an office or study room are exceptions to this mandate.
MDH and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings and when around people who don’t live in their household, especially when social distancing is difficult to maintain.
The CDC website says face coverings may help prevent people who have COVID-19 from spreading the virus to others. Additionally, the site says face coverings are most likely to reduce the spread of the virus when they are widely used by people in public settings.
At the same time, health experts say face masks should not be worn by children under the age of two or by anyone who has trouble breathing, is unconscious, or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.
