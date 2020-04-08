Minn. Gov. Tim Walz extended his stay-at-home executive order to May 4 in a mitigation effort to slow and reduce the coronavirus pandemic in Minnesota. The order was originally set to expire this Friday.
“What we are doing is working, Minnesota,” Walz said. “We are taking this seriously, and we are staying home. While Minnesota is showing lower rates of infections than our peers across the country, now is not the time to let up or allow that trajectory to change. Updated federal guidance and our own public health experts are showing that if we keep staying home, we will save lives – which is why I made the data driven decision to extend the stay home order until May 4.”
The governor said he decided to extend the order based on guidance from federal health officials, the Centers for Disease and Prevention (CDC), action and data taken from other states, and modeling done by the University of Minnesota.
The modeling that drove the original two-week order estimated that a stay-at-home order would reduce face-to-face contact by 80 percent and risk of spreading the coronavirus. The two-weeks were to be followed by another three risks with fewer restrictions to reduce contact by 50 percent.
Walz said that the previous stay-at-home order has been making a difference to slow the spread and “buy the time” to boost health care providers with equipment and capacity to care for individuals who become ill with COVID-19.
The order is expecting to significantly slow the spread of the virus and push the peak of the disease to allow the state to continue preparing. Those preparations include building new hospital capacity, buying ventilators and personal protective equipment, planning for how to protect the most vulnerable, expand on testing and freeing time for health care providers like Mayo Clinic to develop critical treatments for the virus.
This order will also extend the closure of restaurants, bars, schools and other public accommodations until May 4. The state is beginning a process to evaluate which businesses could reopen if they can maintain social distancing such as golf courses or landscaping firms that need to do essential maintenance for their business.
“Continuing to stay home is how we care for ourselves and each other. Minnesotans will get through this together, as we always do,” Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said.
The order includes an exemption of activities and critical sector workers. The following activities are allowed during this order:
• Relocation to ensure safety, such as relocating to a different location if your home is unsafe due to domestic violence, sanitation, or reasons related to essential operations.
• Health and safety activities, such as obtaining emergency services or medical supplies.
• Outdoor activities, such as walking, hiking, running, biking, hunting, or fishing.
• Necessary supplies and services, such as getting groceries, gasoline, or carry-out.
• Essential intrastate and interstate travel, such as returning to a home from outside this state.
• Care of others, such as caring for a family member, friend or pet in another household.
• Displacement, such as moving between emergency shelters if you are without a home.
• Moving or relocation, such as moving to a new home or place of residence.
• Voting, including all local and state elections.
• Funerals, provided that no more than ten attendees are gathered and strict social distancing is enforced.
• Tribal activities and lands, such as activities by members within the boundaries of their tribal reservation.
“We’re facing a historic public health crisis, and Minnesotans are rising to the challenge,” Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said. “The social distancing and community mitigation efforts Gov. Walz implemented have secured us much-needed time to prepare more fully for the predicted peak in cases and today’s announcement gives us a better chance to save even more lives. We are thankful for the tremendous effort and sacrifices Minnesotans are making.”
As of 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 8, Minnesota has 1,154 confirmed cases, 39 deaths and 64 patients in critical care. Wilkin County remains at two cases and has experienced its first COVID-19 related death.
