Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said Wednesday, May 13 that he will let Minnesota’s stay-at-home executive order expire as planned on Monday, May 18.
“Minnesotans, thank you for your continued sacrifices,” Walz said. “You have saved thousands of lives. You successfully pushed out the peak of this virus and bought our state time to get ready to treat those who fall ill. We know there’s no stopping the storm of COVID-19 from hitting Minnesota, but we have made great progress to prepare for it.”
In the governor’s address, he stated that retail businesses can resume in-store operations with a social distancing plan and a reduced 50 percent capacity, starting Monday.
Additionally, group gatherings of 10 or fewer people will be allowed. However, Walz is keeping in place restrictions on restaurants, bars, theaters, hair salons and other public accommodations in a continued effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
“This is not the time for sudden movements,” Walz said. “We are not flipping a switch and going back to normal all at once. We are slowly moving a dial and introducing more interaction between people over time. As we take cautious steps forward, it is more important than ever that we protect those most at risk, support workers and all do our part to slow the spread of the virus.”
The Department of Employment and Economic Development estimates that this new action will allow up to 37,000 more workers to return to work over the next several weeks.
In his announcement, Walz also signed two executive orders. The first order ensures Minnesota workers can raise concerns over their work safety conditions without fear of retaliation. The second encourages those who are at the greatest risk for COVID-19 to continue staying at home.
This decision comes after the Department of Health reported 431 new cases of COVID-19 and 24 virus-related deaths on Wednesday’s report. The state totals at 12,917 total positive cases, 1,532 of which are health care workers. The state has experienced 638 deaths, 517 of those have resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
Walz also extended the peacetime state of emergency for another 30 days, until June 12, which was set to expire Wednesday evening. With this action, Walz has the emergency powers that allow him to declare a stay-at-home order and close down restaurants, bars and schools.
For more information about the executive order visit mn.gov and for more information regarding Minnesota’s COVID-19 situation go to https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/situation.html.
