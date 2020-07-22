Walz mandates Minnesotans to wear a mask

Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday, July 22 that he has signed an executive order requiring Minnesotans to wear a face covering in indoor businesses and indoor public settings. This mandate goes into effect Saturday, July 25.
“COVID-19 has impacted every corner of our state and every aspect of our lives,” Walz said in a release. “But as Minnesotans always do during tough times, we come together and we take care of one another. And right now there’s no better way to demonstrate our Minnesotan values than by wearing a mask. By combating the spread of COVID-19, masking will help protect our neighbors, keep our businesses open, and get us on track to return to the activities we love.
According the governor’s release, researchers and scientists advocate for wearing a face mask, calling it a simple and effective step to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Currently 30 states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico have issued similar mandates.
Rep. Jeff Backer (R-Browns Valley) calls for a regional approach and said that many of his constiuents have called him with concerns over this mandate.
“Most are open to voluntarily wearing a mask, but they are not open to a mandate,” Backer said. “The constiuents of 12A are sick and tired of emperor Walz. They are.”
When asked about how residents living on the border of North Dakota should respond to this mandate, along with other differences in governing, he said that consistency is key and this is a large difficulty in not having a national policy.
Minnesota’s Department of Health and Department of Economic and Employment Development are working together to distribute masks to underserved communities and businesses across the state.
Individuals with a medical condition, mental health condition, or disability that makes it unreasonable for the individual to maintain a face covering are exempt from the order. Alternatives face coverings, including clear face shields and staying at home as much as possible, are recommended for those individuals.
Children under five-years-old are also exempt from this mandate.
“Until there is a widely available vaccine, wearing a mask is one of the best tools we have for limiting the spread of COVID-19 and its harmful impacts,” MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm said.
The release states that voluntary compliance is the goal. However, any individual who willfully violates this executive order is considered guilty of a misdemeanor and upon conviction may be punished by a fine of $100. Businesses violating the order are guilty of a misdemeanor and can be punished by of $1,000 or up to 90 days in jail.
Although DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said that police are more interested in “handing out masks, not tickets.” So if an individual doesn’t have a mask when approached by an officer, they should be able to receive one.
For information, visit mn.gov/COVID19.
