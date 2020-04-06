Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz gave his State of the State address Sunday evening from the Governor’s Residence in St. Paul, calling the state “strong,” “resilient,” and “united” amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The governor’s address was originally scheduled for March 25 to discuss normal policy agenda such as the state’s economy, education and infrastructure in front of one the only divided state legislatures in the country. However, those items were set aside to address the all-consuming COVID-19 crisis.
“We are going to do everything in our power to save lives — and as hard as we work — we won’t be able to save everyone,” Walz said. “My promise is to continue to communicate my decisions, explain when we change course and never stop fighting alongside you, the people of Minnesota.”
Walz’s provided a “hard, cold reality” with optimism. As of Monday, April 6, Minnesota has 986 confirmed cases, 57 cases in critical care and 30 deaths.
“There’s no stopping the storm of COVID-19 from hitting Minnesota, but we are preparing for it. We are building our hospital capacity so that we can ensure as many Minnesotans as possible receive the care they need when they need it. We are increasing testing to better track the disease. We are increasing ventilators and ICU beds for when people fall ill,” Walz said.
An unusual setting for a State of the State address, although the governor has been practicing what he has preached and is self-quarantined in the residence after he came into close proximity with a member of his security who tested positive for COVID-19.
“Staying home is the only vaccine we have right now,” he said. “You are slowing the spread of this disease. You are protecting your neighbors. You are giving hospitals time to prepare to care for the many who will fall ill. You are making a difference. You are saving lives.”
Minnesotans are in their second week of his shelter-in-place executive order that is scheduled to end this coming Friday, April 10. However, cases are increasing rapidly across the nation and U.S. health officials are saying this week will be the toughest week yet in the fight against the virus as the death toll approaches 10,000. According to John Hopkins University, the virus has infected more than 337,000 in the nation and has killed over 9,600.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), social distancing is key to fighting COVID-19. Instituting social distancing, self-isolation, sheltering-in-place and other protective measures will slow down the rising spread of the virus and thus allow for healthcare facilities to have the capacity to adequately care for patients.
In a divided state, the governor received positive feedback and support from the state’s legislators.
In a video released before Walz spoke, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka (R-East Gull) said “We’re going to do everything we can to help our governor succeed,” even though Gazelka is a Republican and Walz a Democrat.
House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt (R-Crown) provided his support for the governor saying that Walz “struck the tone.” Additionally, House Speaker Melissa Hortman (DFL-Brooklyn Park) called Walz the “man for the moment” after his address.
Just hours before his address, Walz sent President Donald Trump a letter requesting a major disaster declaration that would authorize emergency protective measures to combat the COVID-19 crisis.
“The State of Minnesota responded quickly to this public health disaster and continues to do so to the fullest extent possible,” Walz said in the letter. Without federal assistance, “the state’s ability to respond to and recover from this event will be severely impacted.”
If approved by Trump, funding would help alleviate pressure from the coronavirus outbreak that has impacted public health, state resources, unemployment and healthcare facilities, among other measures necessary to protect public health and safety.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.