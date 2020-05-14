Gov. Tim Walz signed six new bills into law and one executive order early this week.
“These bills are the product of bipartisan collaboration and will improve Minnesotans’ lives,” Walz said. “Amid COVID-19, Minnesota remains committed to helping Minnesotans afford the medication they need to survive, ensuring Minnesotans can safely cast their ballots and protecting our most vulnerable citizens.”
The first bill that Walz signed into law extends the COVID-19 Minnesota Fund, which was set to expire May 11. As of Wednesday, May 13, $36.4 million remains in the fund, the initial balance was $200 million.
“The COVID-19 fund has saved lives,” Walz said. “Its extension will allow Minnesota to continue providing resources Minnesotans need to weather this pandemic.”
He earlier stated, when urging the legislature to replenish and extend the fund, that the money from this is saving lives by increasing the state’s testing capacity, ensuring there are enough hospital beds and purchasing much-needed personal protective equipment.
As of Wednesday, nearly 1,000 of the state’s 1,244 ICU beds are occupied by patients with COVID-19 or other health concerns. Hospitals have a backup supply of 1,355 critical care beds that can be ready in 72 hours or less if COVID-19 cases surge.
Minnesota to date, has 5.5 million face masks, 268,000 face shields, 5.9 million non-latex gloves, 39,000 gowns and 622,000 N95 respirators.
Walz’s latest executive order gave the OK for allowing students in critical care sectors to attend classes for needed in-person training or testing in order to graduate.
“We are committed to providing high-quality care for Minnesota’s most vulnerable communities,” Walz said. “This Executive Order will help fill workforce shortages in critical sectors across Minnesota by creating a path for additional trained, licensed employees in sectors that are critical to protecting Minnesotans’ health, safety, and well-being.”
This order makes critical care sector classes exempt from his previous order requiring the closure of higher education institutions. Critical sectors are being classified as being essential to continue critical infrastructure viability.
Critical sector students allowed to complete their program are those in health programs such as nursing, emergency medical technician and dental hygiene; law enforcement, public safety, and first responders; food and agriculture; energy; water and wastewater; transportation; public works; communication and information technology; and other community-based government operations such as construction.
The full list can be found detailed in the Executive Order
20-52 (https://mn.gov/governor/assets/Executive%20Order%2020-52_tcm1055-431643.pdfhttps://mn.gov/governor/assets/Executive%20Order%2020-52_tcm1055-431643.pdf).
The move is not only to provide a viable infrastructure for the state but also so that critical sector job shortages are not exacerbated.
“As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Minnesota, some Critical Sectors are already facing workforce shortages. To protect public health and safety it is necessary to take available measures to keep our Critical Sector workforce strong,” the order states.
The remaining five bills the governor signed into law include:
• The Prescription Drug Price Transparency Act requires drug makers to provide a detailed rationale to the state for any large price increases on drugs that cost $100 or more for a 30-day supply.
• Improves voting accessibility; modernizes election security; allocates HAVA funds to ensure the health and safety of election officials and voters; includes preparation for increased absentee voting, new polling locations, and public outreach for implementing social distancing guidelines related to voting.
• Prohibits marriage by Minnesotans under 18.
• Removes unnecessary criminal background check fees for certain health boards.
• Makes technical changes to various provisions governing or administered by the Department of Commerce.
“Our work to improve lives hasn’t stopped during this pandemic,” Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said.
