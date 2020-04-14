Walz to allow wine and beer takeaway sales

The novel coronavirus has called for government officials and public health experts to stress the importance of and implement social distancing practices to slow the spread of the contagion. Those social distancing and stay-at-home orders have caused restaurants to withstand an abrupt decline in patronage resulting in a decrease in revenue.
While most restaurants in Minnesota are offering drive-thru, curbside pick-up or takeaway to make up for lost some revenue, sales are still not where they were before the pandemic. In an effort to boost revenue, Minnesota legislators called on Gov. Tim Walz to allow restaurants to sell wine and beer as takeaway.
Restaurants and bars in the state have been closed for dining-in services since March 17 and are set to remain closed until May 4, following the governor’s stay-at-home executive order. The Star Tribune reported that during a news conference at the Capitol on Monday, restaurant owners said alcohol made up 30-45 percent of their total sales prior to shutting down and that they have lost 80-90 of their total profits.
“Wine and beer isn’t the most pressing issue right now, but the jobs are,” Rep. Jon Koznick (R-Lakeville) said.
The bipartisan proposal would allow restaurants and bars to sell up to two bottles of wine and 144 ounces of beer for to-go sales. Restaurants would be required to sell the alcohol along with food and would have to be sold in a closed container. The proposal would not allow restaurants to sell mixed drinks.
On a daily press briefing Monday, Walz said he supports the proposal during the pandemic. However, he expressed that he thinks the state’s legislature should pass a bill that he can sign into law, rather than authorizing it through an executive order.
“I am totally supportive of that and we’ve been exploring it,” Walz said.
Many other states across the U.S. have included wine and beer takeaway options in their takeout orders. Included in that is Iowa and Wisconsin.
Walz is working closely with the business community and health care professionals about what it would look like to re-open restaurants in the future when social distancing restrictions can be lessened. He said that it could look like fewer people in restaurants, patio dining or something else.
As of Tuesday, April 14 there are 1.9 million cases and 125,196 deaths globally and the in the U.S., there are over 600,000 cases with over 25,000 deaths. In Minnesota, there are 1,695 cases and 79 deaths. Wilkin County has two COVID-19 related deaths, leaving the county with five active coronavirus cases, a total of seven cases.
