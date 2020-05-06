Wednesday: 6 additional COVID-19 related deaths in ND

North Dakota officials report six additional COVID-19 related deaths Wednesday, and 57 additional confirmed cases. Richland County stands at 7 cases and all are recovered. Richland County has completed 311 tests.
Cass County is at 686 confirmed cases with 257 recovered, and Grand Forks County is at 271 cases with 101 recovered.
Positive COVID-19 Test Results
Results listed are from the previous day.
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
Woman in her 90s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
Man in his 90s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
Man in his 90s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
Woman in her 100s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
Man in his 50s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
Woman in her 90s from Grand Forks County with underlying health conditions.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
Burleigh County - 10
Cass County – 43
Grand Forks County – 1
Mountrail County – 1
Ransom County – 1
Sargent County - 1
BY THE NUMBERS
38,632 – Total Tested (+2,211 individuals from yesterday)
37,309 – Total Negative (+2,154 individuals from yesterday)
1,323 – Total Positive (+57 individuals from yesterday)
NEW! 2.6% - Daily Positive Rate of Completed Tests
97 – Total Hospitalized (+2 individuals from yesterday)
32 – Currently Hospitalized (+1 individuals from yesterday)
582 – Total Recovered (+23 individuals from yesterday)
31 – Total Deaths (+6 individual from yesterday)
For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.
