Wednesday: 6 additional COVID-19 related deaths in ND

North Dakota has a total of 1,323 confirmed COVID-19 cases, and 582 of those have recovered. There have been 31 deaths in the state related to the disease.

 ND Dept of Health

North Dakota officials report six additional COVID-19 related deaths Wednesday, and 57 additional confirmed cases. Richland County stands at 7 cases and all are recovered. Richland County has completed 311 tests.

Cass County is at 686 confirmed cases with 257 recovered, and Grand Forks County is at 271 cases with 101 recovered.

Positive COVID-19 Test Results

Results listed are from the previous day.

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Woman in her 90s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 90s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 90s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 100s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 50s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 90s from Grand Forks County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

Burleigh County - 10

Cass County – 43

Grand Forks County – 1

Mountrail County – 1

Ransom County – 1

Sargent County - 1

BY THE NUMBERS

38,632 – Total Tested (+2,211 individuals from yesterday)

37,309 – Total Negative (+2,154 individuals from yesterday)

1,323 – Total Positive (+57 individuals from yesterday)

NEW! 2.6% - Daily Positive Rate of Completed Tests

97 – Total Hospitalized (+2 individuals from yesterday)

32 – Currently Hospitalized (+1 individuals from yesterday)

582 – Total Recovered (+23 individuals from yesterday)

31 – Total Deaths (+6 individual from yesterday)

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

