Wednesday afternoon update: ND has confirmed 5 additional COVID-19 cases

ND COVID-19 Positive Test Results for April 1, 2020
PLEASE NOTE:
• Beginning tomorrow, the NDDoH will be reporting out numbers by news release, website and social media once a day by 11am. The numbers released each day will be the numbers for the previous day. As the numbers increase, this allows the department time to investigate individuals who test positive before we report to the public.
• Plan moving forward:
o April 2 – by 11 a.m. we’ll post numbers for 3 p.m. – midnight, April 1.
o April 3 and forward – by 11 a.m. we’ll post results from the previous day.
A.M. POSITIVE TEST RESULTS | March 31 at 3 p.m. – April 1 at 9 a.m.
· Woman in her 60s from Ward County, under investigation
· Man in his 50s from Ward County, under investigation
· Man in his 70s from Stark County, community spread
· Man in his 60s from Stark County, community spread
· Man in his 60s from Grand Forks County, travel
· Woman in her 40s from Burke County, under investigation
· Female age 10-19 from Burke County, under investigation
· Man in his 20s from Burleigh County, under investigation
· Woman in her 20s from Burleigh County, under investigation
· Man in his 40s from Grand Forks County, travel
· Woman in her 40s from Mountrail County, under investigation
· Woman in her 70s from Rolette County*, under investigation *after investigation it was determined this individual was from Cass County
· Woman in her 40s from Cass County, under investigation
· Woman in her 30s from Cass County, close contact
· Male age 10-19 from Cass County, under investigation
P.M. POSITIVE TEST RESULTS | April 1 at 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
· Woman in her 30s from Cass County, under investigation
· Male age 10-19 from Cass County, under investigation
· Man in his 40s from Stark County, close contact
· Female age 0-9 from Stark County, close contact
· Woman in her 30s from McKenzie County, under investigation
Categories: Travel, Possible Travel, Community Spread, Close Contact, Under Investigation
BY THE NUMBERS
4627 – Total Tested (+370 individuals from yesterday)
4480 – Negative (+349 individuals from yesterday)
147 – Positive (+21 individuals from yesterday)
26 – Hospitalized (+5 individuals from yesterday)
39 – Recovered (+9 individual from yesterday)
3 – Death (+0 individuals from yesterday)
For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
