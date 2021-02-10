Wednesday is Richland’s second day out of COVID-19 top 10

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed two new and 13 active COVID-19 cases Wednesday, Feb. 10. The county remained out of North Dakota’s top 10 for active cases, having its second day at No. 11.
The two new cases in Richland County are up from the one confirmed Tuesday, Feb. 9 by the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH). The 13 active cases are down from the 14 confirmed Tuesday. Richland County ranked above Bottineau County, North Dakota, which confirmed 12 active COVID-19 cases and came in at No. 12 for statewide activity Wednesday.
A total of 175 new local COVID-19 tests have been processed, NDDoH reported. Richland County has had 1,712 confirmed positive cases, 1,683 recoveries (including three new) and 16 deaths from or related to the disease to date. The most recent local COVID-19 death was confirmed Jan. 29, 2021.
North Dakota’s COVID-19 or related death toll rose Wednesday to 1,429 individuals. The newest were a woman in her 60s from Morton County and a man in his 70s from Kidder County, NDDoH confirmed.
The state confirmed 145 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, up from Tuesday’s 99 new cases. North Dakota also confirmed 759 active cases, down from Tuesday’s 734 cases.
A total of 7,121 new COVID-19 tests were administered statewide. As of Wednesday, 141,267 doses of the 178,375 COVID-19 vaccine doses received have been administered statewide. This includes 2,334 doses administered to date in Richland County and 32,570 doses administered in Cass County.
Thirty-four individuals statewide were hospitalized Wednesday with COVID-19, NDDoH reported. The number is down from Tuesday’s 37 individuals. North Dakota also confirmed 112 new recoveries Wednesday, up from Tuesday’s 101 new recoveries.
NDDoH confirmed 133 active COVID-19 cases statewide Wednesday among ages 20-29, followed by 120 among ages 30-39. The two age groups continue to lead for active cases in North Dakota. The 40-49 age group had 87 confirmed active cases, followed by 86 among ages 60-69 and 83 among ages 50-59.
Nine North Dakota counties reported no active COVID-19 cases Wednesday. An additional 28 of North Dakota’s 53 counties each reported nine or fewer active cases. Of the remaining 16 counties, 11 including Richland County reported fewer than 50 active cases.
Thirty counties reported new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, up from 24 counties Tuesday.
The five counties with the highest numbers of new COVID-19 cases Wednesday included Burleigh County, 36 cases; Cass County, 17 cases; Ward County, 16 cases; and Grand Forks and Stark counties, 10 cases. Of the five, Burleigh County had more new cases — 25 total — than the day before.
The five counties with the highest numbers of active COVID-19 cases Wednesday included Burleigh County, 153 cases; Cass County, 125 cases; Ward County, 69 cases; Grand Forks County, 68 cases; and Williams County, 52 cases. Of the five, Burleigh County had more active cases — 21 total — than the day before.
Nearly 40 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Wednesday, according to NDDoH. More than 52.3 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.