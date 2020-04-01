Wednesday morning update: 17 deaths, 689 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Minnesota

The majority of positive COVID-19 cases confirmed in Minnesota are with people age 20-44 years of age.

Wednesday morning: Situation Update for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Minnesota

Not all cases of COVID-19 are tested, so it is not representative of the total number of people in Minnesota who have or had COVID-19.

Data is for cases that were tested and returned positive. Numbers are cumulative since Jan. 20, 2020. All data are preliminary and may change as cases are investigated.

Updated April 1, 2020 Updated daily at 11 a.m., with data current as of 4 p.m. the previous day.

Testing

Total approximate number of completed tests: 21,191

Total approximate number of completed tests from the MDH Public Health Lab: 8,280

Total approximate number of completed tests from external laboratories: 12,911

Minnesota Case Information

Total positive: 689

Deaths: 17

Patients who no longer need to be isolated: 342

Hospitalization

Total cases requiring hospitalization: 122

Hospitalized as of today: 54

Hospitalized in ICU as of today: 27

Cases by County of Residence

County of residence is confirmed during the case interview. At the time of this posting not all interviews have been completed. The data on this map may not equal the total number of reported positive cases.

Anoka

26

Beltrami

4

Benton

1

Big Stone

1

Blue Earth

9

Brown

2

Carlton

2

Carver

10

Cass

1

Chisago

3

Clay

7

Clearwater

2

Cottonwood

3

Crow Wing

1

Dakota

48

Dodge

10

Douglas

1

Faribault

2

Fillmore

8

Freeborn

2

Goodhue

4

Hennepin

218

Isanti

2

Itasca

1

Jackson

1

Kandiyohi

2

Lac qui Parle

1

Le Sueur

15

Lincoln

1

Lyon

2

Mahnomen

1

Martin

29

Meeker

1

Mower

14

Nicollet

3

Olmsted

61

Otter Tail

1

Ramsey

66

Renville

1

Rice

4

Scott

10

Sherburne

8

Sibley

1

St. Louis

13

Stearns

5

Steele

6

Traverse

2

Wabasha

6

Waseca

3

Washington

44

Watonwan

2

Wilkin

1

Winona

10

Wright

6

Yellow Medicine

1

