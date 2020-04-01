Wednesday morning update: 17 deaths, 689 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Minnesota

Wednesday morning: Situation Update for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Minnesota
Not all cases of COVID-19 are tested, so it is not representative of the total number of people in Minnesota who have or had COVID-19.
Data is for cases that were tested and returned positive. Numbers are cumulative since Jan. 20, 2020. All data are preliminary and may change as cases are investigated.
Updated April 1, 2020 Updated daily at 11 a.m., with data current as of 4 p.m. the previous day.
Testing
Total approximate number of completed tests: 21,191
Total approximate number of completed tests from the MDH Public Health Lab: 8,280
Total approximate number of completed tests from external laboratories: 12,911
Minnesota Case Information
Total positive: 689
Deaths: 17
Patients who no longer need to be isolated: 342
Hospitalization
Total cases requiring hospitalization: 122
Hospitalized as of today: 54
Hospitalized in ICU as of today: 27
Cases by County of Residence
County of residence is confirmed during the case interview. At the time of this posting not all interviews have been completed. The data on this map may not equal the total number of reported positive cases.
Anoka
26
Beltrami
4
Benton
1
Big Stone
1
Blue Earth
9
Brown
2
Carlton
2
Carver
10
Cass
1
Chisago
3
Clay
7
Clearwater
2
Cottonwood
3
Crow Wing
1
Dakota
48
Dodge
10
Douglas
1
Faribault
2
Fillmore
8
Freeborn
2
Goodhue
4
Hennepin
218
Isanti
2
Itasca
1
Jackson
1
Kandiyohi
2
Lac qui Parle
1
Le Sueur
15
Lincoln
1
Lyon
2
Mahnomen
1
Martin
29
Meeker
1
Mower
14
Nicollet
3
Olmsted
61
Otter Tail
1
Ramsey
66
Renville
1
Rice
4
Scott
10
Sherburne
8
Sibley
1
St. Louis
13
Stearns
5
Steele
6
Traverse
2
Wabasha
6
Waseca
3
Washington
44
Watonwan
2
Wilkin
1
Winona
10
Wright
6
Yellow Medicine
1
