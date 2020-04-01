Wednesday morning update: ND has 16 new confirmed COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 Positive Test Results for April 1, 2020  

A.M. POSITIVE TEST RESULTS | March 31 at 3 p.m. – April 1 at 9 a.m.

• Man in his 50s from Ward County, under investigation

• Woman in her 60s from Ward County, under investigation

• Man in his 50s from Ward County, under investigation

• Man in his 70s from Stark County, community spread

• Man in his 60s from Stark County, community spread

• Man in his 60s from Grand Forks County, travel

• Woman in her 40s from Burke County, under investigation

• Female age 10-19 from Burke County, under investigation

• Man in his 20s from Burleigh County, under investigation

• Woman in her 20s from Burleigh County, under investigation

• Man in his 40s from Grand Forks County, travel

• Woman in her 40s from Mountrail County, under investigation

• Woman in her 70s from Rolette County, under investigation

• Woman in her 40s from Cass County, under investigation

• Woman in her 30s from Cass County, close contact

• Male age 10-19 from Cass County, under investigation

BY THE NUMBERS

4493 – Total Tested (+236 individuals from yesterday)

4351 – Negative (+220 individuals from yesterday)

142 – Positive (+16 individuals from yesterday)

23 – Hospitalized (+2 individuals from yesterday)

34 – Recovered (+4 individual from yesterday)

3 – Death (+0 individuals from yesterday)

