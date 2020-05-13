As of Wednesday, May 13, Wilkin County continues to hold at 11 confirmed positive cases and three COVID-19 related deaths. In Otter Tail, there are 27 cases and no deaths, in Clay County, there are 256 cases and 17 deaths, and Traverse County has three cases, no deaths.
Minnesota has a total of 12,917 confirmed positive cases, up 431 from Tuesday, with 8,787 no longer needing to be isolated. Of those with COVID-19, 1,532 are health care workers
Up 24 deaths from Tuesday, there have been approximately 638 Minnesota deaths to date, 517 of those individuals have resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
There are currently 494 hospitalizations and 199 in critical care. A total of 1,851 Minnesotans have required hospitalization.
Minnesota has tested approximately 122,035 people for the virus. Of those tests, the Minnesota Department of Health lab has completed approximately 15,584 tests and there have been approximately 106,451 from external labs.
The Minnesota Department of Health's COVID-19 situation update website and dashboard include the total Minnesotans who have tested positive for the virus and how many are no longer required to isolate, which includes those who have died. The county information provided is limited to county, cases, deaths and care facilities exposed. As of now, they have not provided the details of recovered cases per county.
County, cases, deaths
Aitkin 2 0
Anoka 640 33
Becker 28 0
Beltrami 6 0
Benton 102 2
Big Stone 2 0
Blue Earth 69 0
Brown 10 1
Carlton 65 0
Carver 99 1
Cass 8 2
Chippewa 26 0
Chisago 25 1
Clay 256 17
Clearwater 2 0
Cook 0 0
Cottonwood 47 0
Crow Wing 23 1
Dakota 524 15
Dodge 26 0
Douglas 17 0
Faribault 8 0
Fillmore 14 1
Freeborn 47 0
Goodhue 27 0
Grant 2 0
Hennepin 4,183 426
Houston 2 0
Hubbard 0 0
Isanti 10 0
Itasca 40 2
Jackson 33 0
Kanabec 11 0
Kandiyohi 383 1
Kittson 1 0
Koochiching 2 0
Lac qui Parle 2 0
Lake 1 0
Lake of the Woods 0 0
Le Sueur 31 1
Lincoln 4 0
Lyon 22 0
Mahnomen 3 1
Marshall 8 0
Martin 113 4
McLeod 15 0
Meeker 23 0
Mille Lacs 7 1
Morrison 18 0
Mower 48 0
Murray 30 0
Nicollet 23 2
Nobles 1,290 2
Norman 11 0
Olmsted 385 9
Otter Tail 27 0
Pennington 1 0
Pine 73 0
Pipestone 8 0
Polk 55 1
Pope 5 0
Ramsey 1,124 55
Red Lake 2 0
Redwood 3 0
Renville 5 0
Rice 153 2
Rock 19 0
Roseau 1 0
Scott 177 1
Sherburne 126 1
Sibley 4 0
St. Louis 99 12
Stearns 1,558 7
Steele 77 0
Stevens 1 0
Swift 10 0
Todd 44 0
Traverse 3 0
Wabasha 15 0
Wadena 4 0
Waseca 18 0
Washington 274 17
Watonwan 30 0
Wilkin 11 3
Winona 72 15
Wright 124 1
Yellow Medicine 3 0
Unknown/missing 17 0
