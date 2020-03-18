Wednesday South Dakota announces it is halting COVID-19 testing due to lack of supplies

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — South Dakota’s public health lab has halted testing for the coronavirus due to a shortage of supplies, Gov. Kristi Noem said Wednesday.
Noem said the lab had been expecting a shipment of supplies earlier this week, but that it was canceled due to a nationwide shortage of enzymes and reagents, which are used for chemical analysis.
The governor said she hoped the lab would be supplied Wednesday, though the state's Department of Health said earlier that there was “no time frame” for when tests would be available. It last ran tests for medium- and high-risk patients on Monday. There are 350 tests pending at the lab.
The lab plans to work “around the clock” once the supplies arrive, Noem said.
By Wednesday afternoon, South Dakota has confirmed 11 cases of the coronavirus after testing more than 500 people, and one person has died from COVID-19. Officials said there is no evidence of community spread.
The Department of Health recommends that people exhibiting symptoms of the coronavirus isolate themselves. The department is still telling physicians to send samples to the lab in Pierre for testing.
The governor also warned that the state could see a significant economic impact from the coronavirus. The state is already seeing layoffs.
