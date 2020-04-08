Wednesday update: ND reports 251 COVID-19 cases

North Dakota's Positive COVID-19 Test Results

Results listed are from the previous day.

POSITIVE TEST RESULTS

Woman in her 30s from Burleigh County, under investigation

Female age 10-19 from Burleigh County, close contact

Woman in her 20s from Burleigh County, community spread

Man in his 40s from Cass County, community spread

Man in his 30s from Cass County, close contact

Woman in her 30s from Cass County, community spread

Man in his 40s from Cass County, community spread

Woman in her 90s from Cass County, close contact

Man in his 60s from Cass County, close contact

Woman in her 60s from Cass county, under investigation

Female age 10-19 from Stark County, community spread

Woman in her 60s from Stark County, community spread

Male age 10-19 from Stark County, under investigation

Woman in her 60s from Stutsman County, community spread

Categories: Travel, Possible Travel, Community Spread, Close Contact, Under Investigation

BY THE NUMBERS

8607 – Total Tested (+904 individuals from yesterday)

8356 – Negative (+890 individuals from yesterday)

251 – Positive (+14 individuals from yesterday)

34 – Hospitalized (+1 individuals from yesterday)

16 – Currently Hospitalized (-2 individuals from yesterday)

98 - Recovered (+16 individual from yesterday)

4 – Death (+0 individuals from yesterday)

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

