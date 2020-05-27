Weds: 17 new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota

Seventeen new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota were confirmed Wednesday, May 27. As of Wednesday morning, the state is at 56 deaths, 621 active cases (including eight in Richland County, North Dakota), 1,762 recoveries and 2,439 total cases to date.
No new individuals in Richland County have been reported by the North Dakota Department of Health as having COVID-19. As of Wednesday, the county has 19 COVID-19 cases, 11 recoveries and 1,020 completed COVID-19 tests to date.
Two new deaths directly caused by or related to COVID-19 were reported Wednesday. The individuals are women from Cass County, North Dakota. One was in her 90s and one was in her 70s, with each having underlying health conditions, NDDoH reported.
Wednesday’s totals include 16 new COVID-19 cases in Cass County and one new case in Grand Forks County, North Dakota.
Of North Dakota’s 56 total COVID-19 deaths, 41 are considered due to COVID-19, seven were not primarily caused by COVID-19 and eight cases have pending death records.
Across North Dakota, more than 86,525 COVID-19 tests have been completed. The tests as of Wednesday include 1,048 tests with results recorded since Tuesday, May 26. Exactly 67,340 individuals have been tested to date, with several individuals receiving followup COVID-19 tests.
Sixty-one new North Dakota individuals were confirmed recovered from COVID-19 Wednesday morning by NDDoH. As of Wednesday, a total of 40 individuals are currently hospitalized. The total number of hospitalized individuals has reached 161 to date.
The majority of North Dakota’s 56 COVID-19 deceased, 36 as of Wednesday, have been individuals age 80 or older. The remaining include 12 individuals between age 70-79; three each between ages 60-69 and 40-49; and two between age 50-59.
Forty-five of the deceased have been Cass County individuals. They are followed by three in Grand Forks County; two each in Morton and Stark counties; and one each in Emmons, McHenry, Ramsey and Ward counties.
As of Wednesday, the majority of North Dakota’s COVID-19 cases, 536 total, have been diagnosed in individuals between ages 30-39. A total of 512 cases to date have been diagnosed in individuals between ages 20-29. The 30-39 demographic includes 431 recoveries and no deaths as of Wednesday. The 20-29 demographic includes 370 recoveries and no deaths as of Wednesday.
Cass County has had 1,063 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date, including 1,063 recoveries. More than 16,680 COVID-19 tests have been completed to date.
Grand Forks County has had 327 confirmed COIVD-19 cases to date. The number includes 295 recoveries. Nearly 5,540 COVID-19 tests have been completed to date.
Burleigh County, North Dakota, has had 123 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date. The number includes 102 recoveries. Exactly 7,777 COVID-19 tests have been completed to date.
For information on current COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, results by county and more, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.