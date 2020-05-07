In recognition of nurses everywhere who are putting themselves on the frontline to treat and protect the vulnerable as we navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic, Western Governors University (WGU) is kicking off National Nurses Week – which runs from May 6 through May 12 – with a new Nurse Appreciation Scholarship for nurses who are interested in furthering their education.

The fully online, nonprofit university is offering $100,000 in scholarships to new students wishing to pursue a CCNE-accredited BSN or MSN degree, or a bachelor’s or master’s degree from WGU in specialties that include healthcare management, health information management and more.

Applications can be submitted online at www.wgu.edu/financial-aid-tuition/scholarships/general/nurses-appreciation now through June 30.

