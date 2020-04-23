Telemedicine allows you to discuss symptoms, medical issues, and more with a healthcare provider in real-time. Using telemedicine, you can receive a diagnosis, learn your treatment options, and get a prescription all while in the comfort of your own home.
CHI St. Francis Health is now offering the option of telemedicine appointments with your provider. These visits allow you to have face to face interaction with your CHI St. Francis Health Primary Care and Walk In Clinic provider from anywhere.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, we want to assure you that we are here to support your health care needs and can do this using an application called ZOOM, a well-known video conferencing technology. We have HIPPA compliant software to ensure privacy and security. Using this software, we can help you connect with your provider for routine and urgent care needs. We can view your health history, address acute care needs, and manage common chronic health risks – such as hypertension and diabetes.
By using virtual care, we are responding to the patient care needs our community craves from their trusted healthcare providers. We will continue to help leverage the best technologies available to manage our facility’s crisis response to this pandemic while ensuring privacy of data with our patient’s health needs.
Ensuring patient access to quality care is a cornerstone of our facility’s mission.
Call us today at 218-643-0747 to schedule your appointment. We can walk you through how to connect with your provider virtually, so your healthcare needs are being met while social distancing.
We will continue to review our services and operations to align with the fast-changing needs of our patients.
Please call us today and let us know how we can help you!
