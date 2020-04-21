What to do if you suspect you're sick with COVID-19

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 compelled many people to pay close attention to their personal health. Minor issues that might once have been written off as indicators of the common cold were now being treated with extra caution, as the World Health Organization noted that some of the symptoms of COVID-19 were similar to those of the common cold and influenza.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urge people who exhibit certain symptoms associated with COVID-19 to take the following steps to protect themselves and others in their homes and communities.
· Stay home except to receive medical care. The CDC notes that the majority of people with COVID-19 have mild symptoms and can recover at home without the need for medical care. The CDC advises people with mild symptoms to stay home except to get medical care and to avoid public areas. Stay in touch with your physician, being sure to call your doctor if you are having difficulty breathing. Persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse and bluish lips or face are some emergency warning signs of COVID-19, and the CDC advises anyone exhibiting these signs to seek immediate medical attention.
· Wear a facemask in certain situations, if possible. The CDC advises people who are sick with COVID-19 to wear a facemask when around other people, including before entering a health care provider’s office. Caregivers also should wear facemasks when in the same room with someone with COVID-19 who is incapable of wearing his or her own facemask.
· Cover your coughs and sneezes. Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing, making sure to discard used tissues in a lined trash can. After coughing or sneezing, immediately wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Alcohol-based sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol can be substituted for soap and water for people who do not have soap on hand.
· Clean your hands often. Follow the aforementioned handwashing guidelines frequently if you suspect you have COVID-19, making sure you do so after coughing, sneezing, using the restroom, and before eating or preparing food. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
· Avoid sharing personal household items. The CDC urges people who suspect they have COVID-19, as well as those who have already been diagnosed, to avoid sharing dishes, drinking glasses, eating utensils, towels, or bedding with other people in their homes. Wash each of these items thoroughly after use, using soap and water or placing them in the dishwasher if possible.
· Clean all high-touch surfaces everyday. People who are isolating themselves from the rest of their household should clean high-touch surfaces, including phones, remote controls, counters, doorknobs, and bathroom fixtures, every day. People infected and those who suspect they’re infected should clean these surfaces themselves and allow others to clean remaining surfaces throughout the house.
Various strategies can prevent people with COVID-19 or those who suspect they have COVID-19 from spreading the virus to their loved ones. More information about COVID-19 is available at www.cdc.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.