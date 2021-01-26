What's going on here: MN community vaccine clinics turn to random selection

What: On Jan. 19, the Minnesota Department of Health announced a pilot community vaccine program. Nine community vaccine clinics were set up across the state — including one in Fergus Falls, Minnesota — and Minnesota residents over the age of 65 could sign up for an appointment or get on a waitlist. One week later, on Jan. 26, MDH announced the clinics would turn to a random selection system. All Minnesotans who were on a waitlist from last week have been automatically pre-registered for this week’s vaccine lottery. To pre-register, visit mn.gov/findmyvaccine, or call 833-431-2053 to sign up before 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Who: Minnesotans 65 and older.
When: Minnesotans should pre-register on Tuesday, Jan. 26 for the chance to be selected to receive a vaccine at their community clinic. Pre-registration began at 5 a.m. Tuesday, and there is a 24-hour long window to pre-register. It does not matter what time within the 24-hour window someone pre-registers. “Signing up for the pre-registration list means you will have a chance to be randomly selected, so you do not have to register right away,” MDH stated.
Where: The closest community vaccine clinic for Wilkin County residents is in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.
How: Those who are randomly selected will be notified Wednesday, Jan. 27 by phone call, text or email with instructions on how to finalize their appointments. The call will come from 833-431-2053, and Minnesotans are urged to pick up their phones. Reservationists will only attempt to contact a selected individual twice within a two hour period before another individual is randomly selected. Minnesotans who miss the first call can call back. If a selected individual cannot make their designated appointment, it will go to another randomly selected individual.
Why: MDH is trying the new system after massive, statewide interest last week crashed the program's website. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said the random selection replaces the previous first-come, first-served system the vaccine clinics were using. The state hopes the new system will be more “equitable and orderly,” Walz said.
