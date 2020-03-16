With a 4-1 vote, Wilkin County Board of Commissioners adopted the Wilkin County Utilization of Paid Leave During a Public Health Emergency policy on Monday, March 16.
The policy passed by the board allows those employed by Wilkin County to utilize both paid sick and vacation time in the event where an immediate family member’s school or place of care has been closed due to the public health emergency of coronavirus and their presence is required to provide care for the immediate family member.
“The policy would allow employees to utilize any time that they have, either sick or vacation, to care for anyone who is sick or to care for someone due to no childcare, no schools because of this public health emergency,” Emergency Management Director Breanna Koval said.
Additionally, the policy would allow the county employee to receive an advance of up 10 days, 80 hours, of paid sick leave after accrual accounts have been emptied.
“That would allow employees to be absent from work, utilize their accruals to cover their absence and then go negative for up to 10 days if needed,” Koval said. “Everything would have to be exhausted in your accrual accounts before you can go negative.”
This news comes on the heels of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announcing Sunday, March 15 that he is ordering K-12 public schools across the state to close by Wednesday, March 18 and remain closed through March 27 in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“Reasons are not just because they don’t feel safe and they don’t want to come to work. It has to be to care for their children if the schools are closed or daycare is closed, or if you yourself are diagnosed,” Human Resources Director Stephanie Sandbakken said.
The policy reads that the negative time would be paid back based on future paid time off accruals. Koval stated that there will likely be legislation that will forgive that negative time used, however, that legislation does not currently exist.
“Anything that could potentially go through the state or federal legislature right now could ultimately trump this policy that we are setting in place, but this provides us coverage for our employees right now so they can deal with whatever situation they have to deal with right now. If it gets modified by anything that gets passed through the legislature then we will modify our policy afterward. But this would give us the ability for our employees to deal with their situation today until anything else occurs,” she said.
Commissioner Neal Folstad expressed his concern for employees being required to utilize their earned paid vacation time for the health emergency. Folstad indicated his support for exhausting paid sick leave to receive an advance of 10 days. However, he stated that he felt required the use of vacation time was a forced vacation.
“It’s an unprecedented situation at this point. I understand the concern, Neal, but I think I am okay with it at this time,” Commissioner Lyle Hovland said.
Ultimately, Folstad was the only commissioner voting against this policy.
“We don’t have local cases, we don’t have any cases that are near local so all of this right now is just to keep us safe and healthy to make sure that we can continue operations when and if things go south,” Koval said.
