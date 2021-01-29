Wilkin Co. had 1 new COVID-19 case Friday

Wilkin County, Minnesota, has 602 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 37 probable cases as of Friday, Jan. 29. Wilkin County had one newly reported case Friday. The Minnesota Department of Health reported no new deaths in the county as of Jan. 29.
In Wilkin County, 576 people have received the first dose of the vaccine and 83 people have received both doses as of Wednesday, Jan. 27. This means 9.1 percent of the county’s population have received at least one dose.
Minnesota has had a total of 459,747 COVID-19 cases, 1,145 of them new as of Friday. The state reported 28 new deaths Friday, bringing the state total to 6,168.
In the state, 345,636 Minnesotans have received their first vaccine dose and 96,842 have completed both doses as of Wednesday’s report. There have been 650,475 doses shipped to providers across the state. As of Wednesday, 74 percent of doses had been used within three days of receipt.
The county’s cumulative case rate is still higher than the state’s, at 9.5 percent compared to Minnesota’s 7.3 percent, according to the weekly report released Thursday, Jan. 28. In the latest weekly positive case report, between 5-7 percent of tests were positive in Wilkin County the week of Jan. 10-16, the same rate as the previous reported week. By comparison, the state had a 4.3 percent positive case rate the same week, the weekly report stated.
There have been 5,145 tests completed in Wilkin County, according to Thursday’s weekly report.
The state has completed 6,513,797 COVID-19 tests as of Friday. Out of the positive cases as of Jan. 25, 36,151 have been among healthcare workers.
Primary and secondary school staff and students have nearly equal case numbers across the state of Minnesota. Since Aug. 1, staff have had a total of 6,431 cases, while students have had a total of 6,206 cases, as of Thursday’s weekly report. Also since Aug. 1, cases in institutes of higher education reached 14,008, according to Thursday’s report.
Over 39,000 cases have been associated with congregate care facilities in the state. Thursday’s report showed 18,229 total cases in staff and 20,995 total cases in residents.
The highest number of cases belongs to the 20-24 age group, which accounts for 46,285 of the total cases in the state as of Friday. A total of three COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in the age group.
The age group with the highest number of deaths continues to be 85-89 year olds, who account for 1,174 deaths in the state as of Jan. 29. The age group is followed by 80-84 year olds, with 1,014 deaths, and 90-94 year olds, with 996 deaths, as of Friday. The death toll increases as the age group increases, until age group 95-99, where the death toll drops again, proportionate to the smaller population of the group.
