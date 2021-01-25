Wilkin Co. had 2 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death Monday

Wilkin County, Minnesota, has 600 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 35 probable cases as of Monday, Jan. 25. Wilkin County had two newly reported cases Monday.
The Minnesota Department of Health also reported one new death in the county Jan. 25. The deceased was between the ages of 75-79.
In Wilkin County, 283 people have received the first dose of the vaccine and 58 people have received both doses as of Thursday, Jan. 21. This means 5.1 percent of the county’s population have received at least one dose.
Minnesota has had a total of 455,783 COVID-19 cases, 794 of them new as of Monday. The state reported just three new deaths Monday, bringing the state total to 6,098.
In the state, 247,415 Minnesotans have received their first vaccine dose and 63,185 have completed both doses as of Thursday’s report. There are a total of 871,650 doses promised to the state by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and 522,975 of those doses have been shipped to providers across the state. As of Thursday, 46.1 percent of doses had been used.
The county’s cumulative case rate is still higher than the state’s, at 10 percent compared to Minnesota’s 7.4 percent, according to the weekly report released Thursday, Jan. 21. In the latest weekly positive case report, between 5-7 percent of tests were positive in Wilkin County the week of Jan. 3-9, an increase from the previous reported week. By comparison, the state had a 4.9 percent positive case rate the same week, the weekly report stated.
There have been 4,795 tests completed in Wilkin County, according to Thursday’s weekly report.
The state has completed 6,388,959 COVID-19 tests as of Monday. Out of the positive cases as of Jan. 25, 35,595 have been among healthcare workers.
Primary and secondary school staff and students have nearly equal case numbers across the state of Minnesota. Since Aug. 1, staff have had a total of 6,274 cases, while students have had a total of 6,020 cases, as of Thursday’s weekly report. Also since Aug. 1, cases in institutes of higher education reached 13,656, according to Thursday’s report.
Over 38,000 cases have been associated with congregate care facilities in the state. Thursday’s report showed 17,968 total cases in staff and 20,641 total cases in residents.
The highest number of cases belongs to the 20-24 age group, which accounts for 45,925 of the total cases in the state as of Monday. A total of three COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in the age group.
The age group with the highest number of deaths continues to be 85-89 year olds, who account for 1,163 deaths in the state as of Jan. 25. The age group is followed by 80-84 year olds, with 1,000 deaths, and 90-94 year olds, with 991 deaths, as of Monday. The death toll increases as the age group increases, until age group 95-99, where the death toll drops again, proportionate to the smaller population of the group.
