Wilkin Co. likely to finish vaccinating 65 and over by end of March

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced a vaccination “roadmap” for the state to follow in the coming months, according to a Thursday, Feb. 25 release. The plan details which groups are next in line to receive vaccine after Minnesotans ages 65 and older.
The state is on track to vaccinate 70 percent of people 65 and older by the end of March, Walz announced. As of Tuesday, Feb. 23, 43.5 percent of Minnesotans 65 and older had received at least one dose of vaccine.
If the state reaches its goal, Walz said they plan to move on to the next group in April: people with specific high-risk health conditions (sickle cell disease, Down syndrome), those in active cancer treatment or immunocompromised from organ transplant, oxygen-dependent chronic lung and heart conditions (COPD and CHF) and food processing plant workers.
“We set out to protect the most vulnerable Minnesotans, and we are honoring that commitment. Older Minnesotans have borne the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic and we are focused on making sure they get vaccinated and keeping them safe,” Walz said.
Ashley Wiertzema, Wilkin County Public Health, is confident the county will finish vaccinating every resident 65 and older by the end of March. But the county cannot move on to the next groups until the state catches up, she said.
“They want to be fair and equitable to all of Minnesota, so they’ve been telling us we’ll move on together,” Wiertzema said.
Being a smaller county, they have been able to vaccinate a higher percentage of the population and are further along than the rest of Minnesota. As of Tuesday, 51.1 percent of county residents 65 and older had received at least one dose of vaccine.
Some counties in the state have already surpassed Walz’s end-of-March goal. Mahnomen County, Minnesota, has vaccinated 87.9 percent of residents 65 and older, and Cook County, Minnesota, has vaccinated 88.3 percent as of Tuesday.
Educators and child care providers are in the same vaccination group as Minnesotans 65 and older, part of Walz’s initiative to get children back in classrooms. It’s another area Wilkin County has excelled in.
“I feel like we’re doing really good vaccinating the educators and child care providers as well,” Wiertzema said.
Wiertzema said the county will not be receiving any vaccine for the week of Monday, March 1. Since Wilkin County is further along, the state determined available vaccine should be distributed to larger counties to continue vaccinating seniors and educators.
Wiertzema said the arrival of the new Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine may speed up the process across the state.
“We can see the finish line and we have the roadmap. I know we can get there together,” Walz said.
Timeline of Vaccinations
April-May
- People 45-64 with one or more high-risk medical conditions*
- People 16-44 with two or more high-risk medical conditions*
- Essential frontline workers
- Agricultural, additional child care workers not previously eligible, correctional settings, first responders, food production, food retail, food service, manufacturing, public transit, U.S. Postal Service workers
- People 50 and over in multi-generational housing
May-June
- 16+ with any underlying medical condition*
- Age 50-64 (regardless of health condition)
Summer
- All other essential workforces
- Transportation and logistics, finance, housing/shelter construction, IT/communications, energy, media, legal, public safety, water and wastewater
- General public
