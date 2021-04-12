Wilkin Co. Public Health encourages vaccinations as cases rise

Public interest in COVID-19 vaccinations has slowed in Wilkin County, despite state data that shows just 35.2 percent of residents have received at least one dose. But that number may be lower than the actual percentage due to delays in reporting from providers and neighboring states, said Ashley Wiertzema, Wilkin County Public Health.
COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expanded to include everyone in Minnesota aged 16 and older on Tuesday, March 30. Since then, the state exceeded 3 million vaccinations, and 47.3 percent of Minnesotans have received at least one dose.
Wiertzema said they are experiencing a “saturation” of doses in Wilkin County. Public health had 20 doses of leftover vaccine that needed to be administered by Monday, April 12. They have been vaccinating anyone aged 18 and older who lives or works in Minnesota. Several individuals have traveled to the county from as far as Duluth or Minneapolis, Minnesota, to receive a dose.
The only people they have had to turn away so far are individuals younger than 18 who cannot receive the Moderna vaccine, Wiertzema said.
“We are getting to a level where we’ve reached all the interested people at this time,” she said.
Wiertzema expects many residents have gotten their vaccines through their providers or elsewhere, like North Dakota, which opened eligibility to the general public a day before Minnesota. The subsequent lag in data could account for the reportedly low percentage of county residents with at least one dose.
Wilkin County, along with the state, is also experiencing an influx of COVID-19 cases. There have been an average of 28-29 active cases in the county since the Easter holiday, April 4. Cases have primarily been increasing in children and young adults, Wiertzema said.
As of Monday, April 12, the county has had 677 total confirmed cases, 81 probable cases, and 12 deaths. Two new cases were reported in the county Monday, adding to the 1,994 new cases in the state.
“We all understand that we’re tired, we just want to move on, but we encourage people to follow those same preventive measures that we’ve been encouraging since day one of the pandemic,” she said.
The state has not yet released information or guidelines regarding herd immunity, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Scientists are still working to understand the virus. It is not yet known how long immunity lasts for someone who has previously had COVID-19. If they can contract it again, it is not yet known if the virus is transmissible or more severe.
It is also unknown what percentage of the population needs to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to achieve herd immunity, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). In the case of measles, 95 percent of the population needed to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity, but in the case of polio, only 80 percent of the population needed to be vaccinated, WHO reported.
Youth aged 0-11 make up around 15 percent of the country’s population, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and no one under 16 can receive any of the three FDA-approved vaccines.
“The state’s going to look at percentages overall, then make decisions, but they have not told us what they want us to get to yet,” Wiertzema said.
Wiertzema encouraged everyone to continue following guidelines from their state. If anyone has questions or concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine, she is happy to answer them, she said.
Anyone over the age of 16 who lives or works in Minnesota, and who wants a vaccine but has not yet received one should check for availability online at Thrifty White Pharmacy or CHI St. Francis Health. Anyone over the age of 18 can also call Wilkin County Public Health at (218) 643-7122.
