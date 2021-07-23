Wilkin Co. to offer vaccine incentive for upcoming fair

Wilkin County Public Health will be offering wristbands/weekly passes to the Wilkin County Fair to Minnesota youth and adults who show proof they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19 over the summer or set up an appointment to receive their vaccine before the fair begins.
While the details are still being finalized, Ashley Wiertzema of Wilkin County Public Health said those who received their vaccines in June or later can visit public health at the Wilkin County Courthouse during their hours of operation, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Individuals will need to provide proof of vaccination. Those who wish to set up an appointment to be vaccinated can call public health at (218) 643-7122.
The incentive only applies to Minnesota residents who have been recently vaccinated due to available funding from the state, Wiertzema said. Public Health has $500 to spend on the incentive, so they’re hoping they can reach a total of 60-70 adults and youth.
Wiertzema said the incentive is primarily aimed at youth, who have a low vaccination rate compared to the rest of the county. She suspects the younger population may be hesitant to get a vaccine because they don’t want side effects to hinder summer activities.
“I think what we’re going to see is more kids being vaccinated in August, just with school (starting soon),” Wiertzema said.
The rate of vaccinations may pick up, too, when the Minnesota Department of Education releases guidelines for the 2021-2022 school year, she said.
Just 22 percent of youth ages 12-15 in Wilkin County have received at least one dose of vaccine. The number is even lower, 20 percent, for the 16-17 age group, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Older populations in the county have higher rates of vaccinations. Almost 90 percent of those aged 65 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine. The 50-64 age group dips to 61 percent and those aged 18-49 have a 35 percent vaccination rate.
“We’ve had a slow trickle here. I think Sanford and Essentia are the ones that are seeing more of the children,” Wiertzema said.
The state previously offered vaccine incentives under the “Your Shot to Summer” campaign, which ended June 30.
