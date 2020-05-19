Wilkin commissioners hear local virus updates

Wilkin County Board of Commissioners heard updates from the county’s health and family services departments at their Tuesday, May 19 morning meeting.
“Our numbers have remained really stable in Wilkin County. We remain at 11 cases, three (COVID-19-related) deaths and we have no active cases right now,” Director of Public Health Deb Jacobs said.
Jacobs told the board that CHI St. Francis nursing home and Twin Town Villa in Breckenridge, Minnesota are working with the county’s public health department to inform them if and when there are cases in the facilities. Additionally, Wilkin County is conducting its own contact tracing.
“Minnesota’s (case) numbers are still going up at a significant rate,” Jacobs said. “There are hotspots throughout the whole state.”
The state totals are at 17,029 confirmed cases Tuesday, up 665 cases from Monday along with 17 new virus-related deaths. There have been a total of 748 deaths in the state and 608 of those have resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities. Approximately 80 percent of the state’s deaths are traced back to these facilities.
“Once it gets into a nursing home, it gets a little harder isolating,” Jacobs said, explaining that there is a need for staff to separate those with the virus from those who do not have it as well as not allowing staff to intermingle.
Wilkin County Commissioner Eric Klindt expressed his frustration that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) coronavirus-related statistics do not align with each other.
Jacobs explained that she follows the MDH’s numbers. She further explained that MDH’s daily reports reflect information gathered before 4 p.m. from the day prior. Additionally, there could be a lag in the time that information is updated from MDH to the CDC.
“What is the state of Minnesota doing for these businesses?” Klindt said as he expressed his frustration for how businesses in Wilkin County are suffering from the statewide closures. “They are using public health numbers to justify what they are making all of the residents in this county do.”
Klindt said Minnesota officials are basing their decision to close businesses so not to overload the health care system, but he said he is seeing death cases go down and no Minnesota hospitals or clinics overrun.
“They are not. They are managing to keep up right now. It’s succeeding, what they are doing. They are keeping up,” Jacobs said.
A major concern throughout the state and worldwide has been overwhelming the health care system with COVID-19 cases. States have been attempting to increase supplies such as personal protective equipment, ventilators and critical care beds. The idea behind many stay-at-home orders has been to slow the spread of the virus and provide more time for hospitals and clinics to be able to meet the needs of all patients.
Gov. Tim Walz previously said that June 1 is the state’s goal to reopen establishments such as restaurants, bars, salons, theaters and other places of public accommodation.
Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove said Tuesday morning that on Wednesday the state would outline a phased reopening plan for those establishments, according to Minnesota Public Radio News.
In other county news, Director of Family Services Dave Sayler said that while child protective reports have decreased, out-of-home placements have increased.
“That doesn’t mean things aren’t going on. What we are seeing is things are getting more stressful in some of these families and law enforcement is called,” Sayler said. “These cases that are coming in are more severe and more serious.”
He explained that this is primarily due to schools moving to distance learning stating that mandatory reporters such as school staff are no longer seeing the children.
The next Wilkin County Board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 14.
