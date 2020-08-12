As of Wednesday, Aug 12, Wilkin County has 35 cumulative cases and three COVID-19 related deaths. In Otter Tail, there are 198 cases and three deaths, Clay County has 792 cases and 40 deaths, and Traverse County has 11 cases and no deaths.
Minnesota has a total of 62,303 positive cases, an increase of 470 from Tuesday. Of those who tested positive, 55,855 no longer needing to be isolated, leaving 6,448 still with COVID-19. There was an increase of 12 deaths from yesterday. A total of 1,678 have died with the virus and 1,260 have resided in long-term care facilities.
There are currently 335 hospitalizations and 154 of those are in critical care. The state has seen a total of 5,711 hospitalized cases.
Minnesota has tested nearly 1.2 million people for COVID-19.
County, cases, deaths
Aitkin 40 1
Anoka 3,792 115
Becker 161 1
Beltrami 249 0
Benton 323 3
Big Stone 22 0
Blue Earth 941 5
Brown 89 2
Carlton 145 0
Carver 890 3
Cass 76 2
Chippewa 109 1
Chisago 207 1
Clay 792 40
Clearwater 14 0
Cook 5 0
Cottonwood 177 0
Crow Wing 246 14
Dakota 4,558 106
Dodge 131 0
Douglas 144 2
Faribault 89 0
Fillmore 71 0
Freeborn 360 1
Goodhue 202 9
Grant 56 3
Hennepin 19,677 840
Houston 44 0
Hubbard 35 0
Isanti 131 0
Itasca 146 12
Jackson 79 0
Kanabec 37 2
Kandiyohi 705 1
Kittson 3 0
Koochiching 80 3
Lac qui Parle 8 0
Lake 22 0
Lake of the Woods 4 0
Le Sueur 230 1
Lincoln 59 0
Lyon 425 3
McLeod 208 0
Mahnomen 27 1
Marshall 29 0
Martin 209 5
Meeker 87 2
Mille Lacs 72 3
Morrison 93 1
Mower 1,107 2
Murray 124 1
Nicollet 351 13
Nobles 1,773 6
Norman 40 0
Olmsted 1,781 23
Otter Tail 198 3
Pennington 75 1
Pine 129 0
Pipestone 158 9
Polk 156 4
Pope 48 0
Ramsey 7,775 269
Red Lake 24 0
Redwood 36 0
Renville 67 5
Rice 1,042 8
Rock 85 0
Roseau 53 0
St. Louis 600 20
Scott 1,608 22
Sherburne 737 10
Sibley 84 2
Stearns 2,913 20
Steele 351 2
Stevens 18 0
Swift 55 1
Todd 429 2
Traverse 11 0
Wabasha 92 0
Wadena 27 0
Waseca 149 0
Washington 2,192 47
Watonwan 328 1
Wilkin 35 3
Winona 265 16
Wright 903 5
Yellow Medicine 52 0
Unknown/missing 133 0
The county information provided is limited to county, cases, deaths and care facilities exposed. As of now, they have not provided the details of recovered cases per county.
For more information, visit the Minnesota Department of Health's situation update website or the dashboard.
