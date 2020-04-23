As of Thursday, April 23, Wilkin County has 9 active cases and 2 COVID-19 related deaths. In Otter Tail, there are 6 cases and no deaths and in Clay County, there are 84 cases and 4 deaths.
Minnesota has a total of 2,942 positive cases with 1,536 no longer needing to be isolated and 200 deaths. There are currently 268 hospitalizations and 104 in critical care. Fifty-one percent are female and 49 percent are male.
Minnesota has tested approximately 51,548 people for the virus. Of those tests the Minnesota Department of Health lab has completed approximately 10,738 tests and there have been approximately 40,810 from external labs.
County, cases, deaths
Aitkin 1 0
Anoka 131 2
Becker 2 0
Beltrami 6 0
Benton 4 0
Big Stone 1 0
Blue Earth 26 0
Brown 8 1
Carlton 38 0
Carver 15 0
Cass 5 0
Chippewa 1 0
Chisago 7 1
Clay 84 4
Clearwater 2 0
Cottonwood 6 0
Crow Wing 20 0
Dakota 131 6
Dodge 18 0
Douglas 2 0
Faribault 4 0
Fillmore 12 1
Freeborn 33 0
Goodhue 19 0
Hennepin 1,132 123
Houston 1 0
Isanti 6 0
Itasca 2 0
Jackson 5 0
Kandiyohi 4 0
Kittson 1 0
Koochiching 1 0
Lac qui Parle 1 0
Le Sueur 22 0
Lincoln 2 0
Lyon 6 0
Mahnomen 1 0
Marshall 1 0
Martin 41 4
McLeod 3 0
Meeker 3 0
Mille Lacs 1 1
Morrison 1 0
Mower 27 0
Murray 4 0
Nicollet 8 2
Nobles 196 1
Norman 6 0
Olmsted 213 5
Otter Tail 6 0
Pennington 1 0
Pine 26 0
Pipestone 2 0
Polk 19 0
Ramsey 235 14
Red Lake 1 0
Redwood 1 0
Renville 3 0
Rice 8 1
Rock 5 0
Roseau 1 0
Scott 29 1
Sherburne 15 0
Sibley 1 0
St. Louis 58 10
Stearns 25 0
Steele 10 0
Swift 1 0
Todd 3 0
Traverse 2 0
Wabasha 8 0
Waseca 3 0
Washington 100 7
Watonwan 4 0
Wilkin 11 2
Winona 62 13
Wright 32 1
Yellow Medicine 3 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.