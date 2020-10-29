Wilkin County at 145 COVID-19 cases, 22 active

Looking locally:
22 active COVID-19 cases in Wilkin County as of Thursday, Oct. 29.
145 total COVID-19 cases in the county, the report stated.
4 total COVID-19 related deaths in the county as of the weekly report on Thursday, Oct. 28.
2,055 COVID-19 tests in the county as of Thursday.
6.1 percent positivity rate in Wilkin County, the weekly report stated.
Statewide
17,932 active COVID-19 cases in Minnesota as of Thursday, Oct. 29.
2,872 new cases reported on the same day.
142,311 total COVID-19 cases in Minnesota, the report stated.
2,419 total COVID-19 related deaths in the state as of Friday.
2,770,450 completed COVID-19 tests in the state, according to the report.
5.3 percent positivity rate in state, the weekly report stated.
Trends
49 percent of all COVID-19 cases in the state are in women as of Thursday’s weekly report.
61 percent of COVID-19 related Intensive Care Unit admissions in the state are in men, according to the weekly report.
2,820 cases are associated with Pre-K to Grade 12 school buildings in Minnesota as of Thursday.
4,674 total Institutes of Higher Education related COVID-19 cases in the state, as reported in the weekly report.
14,095 cases in Minnesota healthcare workers as of Thursday.
