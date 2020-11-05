Wilkin County at 176 COVID-19 cases, state at 170,307 cases

The state had a massive new case load on Friday, Nov. 6, with nearly 5,500 newly reported cases. 

 Courtesy Minnesota Department of Health

Looking locally:

33 active COVID-19 cases in Wilkin County as of Friday, Nov. 6.

176 total COVID-19 cases in the county, the report stated.

4 total COVID-19 related deaths in the county as of Nov. 6.

2,152 COVID-19 tests in the county as of Thursday's weekly report.

6.7 percent positivity rate in Wilkin County, the weekly report stated.

Statewide

31,117 active COVID-19 cases in Minnesota as of Friday, Nov. 6.

5,454 new cases reported on the same day.

170,307 total COVID-19 cases in Minnesota, the report stated.

2,591 total COVID-19 related deaths in the state as of Friday.

3,029,108 completed COVID-19 tests in the state, according to the report.

5.7 percent positivity rate in state, the weekly report stated.

Trends

51 percent of all COVID-19 cases in the state are in women as of Thursday’s weekly report.

61 percent of COVID-19 related Intensive Care Unit admissions in the state are in men, according to the weekly report.

3,654 cases are associated with Pre-K to Grade 12 school buildings in Minnesota as of Thursday.

5,214 total Institutes of Higher Education related COVID-19 cases in the state, as reported in the weekly report.

15,610 cases in Minnesota healthcare workers as of Friday.

Tags

Load comments