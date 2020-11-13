Wilkin County at 230 total COVID-19 cases

Minnesota cases breached 200,000 earlier this week.

Looking locally:

63 active COVID-19 cases in Wilkin County as of Friday, Nov. 13.

230 total COVID-19 cases in the county, the report stated.

4 total COVID-19 related deaths in the county as of Nov. 13.

2,347 COVID-19 tests in the county as of Thursday's weekly report.

8.2 percent positivity rate in Wilkin County, the weekly report stated.

Statewide:

45,583 active COVID-19 cases in Minnesota as of Friday, Nov. 13.

5,552 new cases reported on the same day.

207,339 total COVID-19 cases in Minnesota, the report stated.

2,839 total COVID-19 related deaths in the state as of Friday.

3,304,436 completed COVID-19 tests in the state, according to the report.

6.3 percent positivity rate in state, the weekly report stated.

Trends:

51 percent of all COVID-19 cases in the state are in women as of Thursday’s weekly report.

61 percent of COVID-19 related Intensive Care Unit admissions in the state are in men, according to the weekly report.

4,668 cases are associated with Pre-K to Grade 12 school buildings in Minnesota as of Thursday.

5,925 total Institutes of Higher Education related COVID-19 cases in the state, as reported in the weekly report.

17,084 cases in Minnesota healthcare workers as of Friday.

