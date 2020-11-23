Wilkin County at 327 total COVID-19 cases

Wilkin County, Minnesota, COVID-19 cases increased by 28 over the weekend, Nov. 20-23. On Monday, Nov. 23, the county reported 10 new cases.
The state has a total of 276,500 cases, just under 50,000 of them active. Over the course of a month, the positive case rate has grown 2.5 times higher, moving from 6.1 percent on Oct. 12 to 15.2 percent on Nov. 12. There have been a total of 3,265 deaths in Minnesota as of Nov. 23.
Congruent with the increasing cases is the increasing number of hospitalizations. The most ICU admissions and general hospital admissions have taken place in the month of November in the state.
On Monday, Nov. 23., Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced a new app, COVIDaware MN, which could help the state contact-trace new cases. The voluntary application would alert a user if another user with whom they had close contact with tested positive for the virus, all while maintaining anonymity, according to a release.
“As we see a dangerous surge in cases across the state, we need to use every tool possible to cut off the spread of the virus,” Walz said. “COVIDaware MN gives our state a powerful and anonymous new tool to alert others we’ve had close contact with –– even people we don’t know –– and slow the spread of COVID-19.”
Minnesotans can download the app and allow notifications, which will generate a random, privacy-protecting key for a user’s phone, the release stated.
“Using Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technology, the user’s phone and the phones of other users they are near anonymously exchange these privacy-protected keys. If a person receives a positive test, the Department of Health will provide a unique code the person may enter into the app, if they choose. If they enter the code, users with whom they’ve been within six feet for 15 or more minutes over a 24 hour period in the past 14 days will receive a notification of an exposure,” according to the release.
Similar apps are already being used in 20 different states and territories of the U.S., the release stated. The app can be downloaded from the Apple App Store or Google Play.
Research on the virus has shown 40-50 percent of people do not experience symptoms even if they are positive, leading to a high rate of transmittance, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
