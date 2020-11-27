Wilkin County at 360 total COVID-19 cases

Wilkin County reached 360 COVID-19 cases on Friday, Nov. 27. On Tuesday, Nov. 24, Wilkin County Public Health Director Deb Jacobs reported 99 active cases in the county. No more deaths have been reported in the county as of Friday.
Minnesota was fast-approaching 300,000 cases on Friday, and is expected to reach or exceed that number by Saturday, Nov. 28. Currently, there are 295,001 cases, 50,019 of them active. The state daily death toll reached record high numbers in the past week. The total number of deaths in the state is 3,476.
“This Thanksgiving, many Minnesotans set their holiday table smaller than they normally do. Many chose to do so to protect their family from the spread of COVID-19,” Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said. “But for the more than 3,000 families who have lost loved ones to COVID-19, it wasn’t a choice. Those chairs will always remain empty.”
Numbers are expected to increase and reach new highs, despite Walz’s executive order prohibiting gatherings of people outside of the same household, as people return to work or school from the Thanksgiving holiday.
“As we hit this somber milestone, we owe those families a promise,” Walz said. “We must promise them that their loved ones did not die in vain. We must honor them by fighting this virus at every turn. We must redouble our efforts to protect one another.”
Eleven counties in Minnesota had a case positivity rate above 20 percent from Nov. 8-14, including Wilkin County. The statewide case positivity rate was 13.7 percent the same week, according to the weekly report on Friday, Nov. 27.
Minnesotans aged 20-24 continue to have the highest case numbers, totaling 32,157 cases, and some of the fewest deaths, totaling two, since the pandemic began, the report stated.
Out of the total cases in the state, 7,955 have been associated with school staff and students working or attending school. Similarly, 8,132 cases have been associated with institutes of higher education in Minnesota, according to Friday’s weekly report. Healthcare workers have had a total of 21,846 cases in Minnesota, as of Nov. 27.
For the last month, Minnesota has had a streak of thousands of daily cases, beginning Oct. 19. Nov. 9 had the highest reported number of daily cases (8,686) since the start of the virus.
