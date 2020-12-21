Wilkin County at 548 total COVID-19 cases

Wilkin County, Minnesota, has 548 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 17 probable cases as of Monday, Dec. 21. The Minnesota Department of Health also reported one new death in Wilkin County, an individual between the ages of 70-74, Wilkin County Health Director Deb Jacobs said.
The county’s cumulative case rate is still higher than the state’s, at 11.5 percent compared to Minnesota’s 7.9 percent, according to the weekly report released Thursday, Dec. 17. In the latest weekly positive case report, between 15-20 percent of tests were positive in Wilkin County the week of Nov. 29-Dec. 5, 2020. By comparison, the state had a 10.4 percent positive case rate the same week, the weekly report stated.
Wilkin County had three newly reported cases on Monday. Since Nov. 20, one month ago, the county has nearly doubled its case numbers from 299 cases to 548 cases and 17 probable cases.
There have been 3,663 tests completed in Wilkin County, according to Thursday’s weekly report.
Minnesota has had a total of 399,311 COVID-19 cases, 1,998 of them new as of Monday. The state also reported 22 new deaths Dec. 21.
The state’s daily cases have decreased from the record-breaking November numbers. Since Dec. 10, the daily cases have been between 1,000-3,000. The state has a total of 399,311 cases, as of Dec. 21.
The state has completed 5,232,347 COVID-19 tests as of Monday. Out of the positive cases, 30,569 have been in healthcare workers, as of Dec. 21.
Primary and secondary school staff and students have nearly equal case numbers across the state of Minnesota. Since Aug. 1, staff have had a total of 5,425 cases, while students have had a total of 5,344 cases, as of Thursday’s weekly report. Also since Aug. 1, cases in institutes of higher education reached 11,226, according to the report.
