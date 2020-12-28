Wilkin County at 555 total, confirmed COVID-19 cases

Wilkin County, Minnesota, has 555 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19 probable cases as of Monday, Dec. 28. The Minnesota Department of Health also reported one new death in the county, bringing the county total to seven.
The county’s cumulative case rate is still higher than the state’s, at 11 percent compared to Minnesota’s 7.8 percent, according to the weekly report released Thursday, Dec. 24. In the latest weekly positive case report, between 10-15 percent of tests were positive in Wilkin County the week of Dec. 6-12, a drop from the previous reported week. By comparison, the state had an 8 percent positive case rate the same week, the weekly report stated.
Wilkin County had no newly reported cases on Monday. Both state and county daily cases are decreasing, MDH data shows.
There have been 4,009 tests completed in Wilkin County, according to Thursday’s weekly report.
Minnesota has had a total of 410,138 COVID-19 cases, 1,087 of them new as of Monday. The state also reported 13 new deaths Dec. 28, bringing the total number to 5,160.
The state has completed 5,493,773 COVID-19 tests as of Monday. Out of the positive cases as of Dec. 28, 31,605 have been among healthcare workers.
Primary and secondary school staff and students have nearly equal case numbers across the state of Minnesota. Since Aug. 1, staff have had a total of 5,693 cases, while students have had a total of 5,571 cases, as of Thursday’s weekly report. Also since Aug. 1, cases in institutes of higher education reached 11,831, according to the report.
Over 32,000 cases have been associated with congregate care facilities in the state. Thursday’s report showed 14,852 total cases in staff and 17,403 total cases in residents.
The highest number of cases belongs to the 20-24 age group, which accounts for 41,842 of the total cases in the state. Three COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in the age group as of Monday.
The age group with the highest number of deaths is 85-89 year olds, who account for just under 1,000 deaths in the state. The age group is followed by 90-94 year olds, with 847 deaths, and 80-84 year olds, with 841 deaths. The death toll increases as the age group increases, until age group 95-99, where the death toll drops again, proportionate to the smaller population of the group.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.