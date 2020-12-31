Wilkin County at 568 total, confirmed COVID-19 cases

Wilkin County, Minnesota, has 568 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 20 probable cases as of Thursday, Dec. 31. The Minnesota Department of Health reported no new deaths in the county Thursday.
The county’s cumulative case rate is still higher than the state’s, at 10.7 percent compared to Minnesota’s 7.6 percent, according to the weekly report released Thursday, Dec. 31. In the latest weekly positive case report, between 7-10 percent of tests were positive in Wilkin County the week of Dec. 13-19, a drop from the previous reported week. By comparison, the state had an 5.7 percent positive case rate the same week, the weekly report stated.
Wilkin County had five newly reported cases Thursday. However, both state and county daily cases are decreasing, MDH data shows.
There have been 4,199 tests completed in Wilkin County, according to Thursday’s weekly report.
Minnesota has had a total of 415,302 COVID-19 cases, 2,204 of them new as of Thursday. The state also reported 61 new deaths Dec. 31, bringing the total number to 5,323.
The state has completed 5,574,962 COVID-19 tests as of Thursday. Out of the positive cases as of Dec. 31, 32,194 have been among healthcare workers.
Primary and secondary school staff and students have nearly equal case numbers across the state of Minnesota. Since Aug. 1, staff have had a total of 5,849 cases, while students have had a total of 5,659 cases, as of Thursday’s weekly report. Also since Aug. 1, cases in institutes of higher education reached 12,185, according to Thursday’s report.
Over 35,000 cases have been associated with congregate care facilities in the state. Thursday’s report showed 16,572 total cases in staff and 19,080 total cases in residents.
The highest number of cases belongs to the 20-24 age group, which accounts for 42,229 of the total cases in the state. Three COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in the age group as of Thursday.
The age group with the highest number of deaths is 85-89 year olds, who account for 1,010 deaths in the state as of Dec. 31. The age group is followed by 90-94 year olds, with 873 deaths, and 80-84 year olds, with 870 deaths. The death toll increases as the age group increases, until age group 95-99, where the death toll drops again, proportionate to the smaller population of the group.
