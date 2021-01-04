Wilkin County at 573 total, confirmed COVID-19 cases

Wilkin County, Minnesota, has 573 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 20 probable cases as of Monday, Jan. 4. The Minnesota Department of Health reported no new deaths in the county Monday.
Wilkin County had one newly reported case Monday. However, both state and county daily cases are decreasing, MDH data shows.
There have been 4,199 tests completed in Wilkin County, as of Thursday’s weekly report, Dec. 31. Twin Town Villa reported an exposure from a case of COVID-19 in a resident, staff person or visiting provider, according to a MDH list updated Friday, Jan. 1.
Minnesota has had a total of 423,688 COVID-19 cases, 3,148 of them new as of Monday. The state also reported 13 new deaths Jan. 4, bringing the total number to 5,443.
The majority of cases in the state, 249,236, have taken place in a private residence, as of Monday. There have been 16,220 in congregate care facilities, and just over 6,000 cases in jails and prisons in the state.
The state has completed 5,723,166 COVID-19 tests as of Monday. Out of the positive cases as of Jan. 4, 32,727 have been among healthcare workers.
More women in the state have had the virus than men. Out of the total cases, 217,840 were women, as of Monday. Thursday’s weekly report showed men had a much higher number of Intensive Care Unit admissions. Despite their smaller case numbers, men accounted for 62 percent of COVID-19-related ICU admissions, as of Dec. 31. However, the death rate is comparable, with 2,743 deaths in men and 2,573 deaths in women.
The highest number of cases belongs to the 20-24 age group, which accounts for 42,926 of the total cases in the state, as of Monday. Three COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in the age group.
The age group with the highest number of deaths is 85-89 year olds, who account for 1,034 deaths in the state as of Jan. 4. The age group is followed by 80-84 year olds, with 892 deaths, and 90-94 year olds, with 887 deaths. The death toll increases as the age group increases, until age group 90-94, where the death toll drops again, proportionate to the smaller population of the group.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.