Wilkin County at 589 total, confirmed COVID-19 cases

Wilkin County, Minnesota, has 589 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 32 probable cases as of Friday, Jan. 15. The Minnesota Department of Health reported no new deaths in the county Friday. Wilkin County had 2 newly reported cases Friday.
The county’s cumulative case rate is still higher than the state’s, at 10.2 percent compared to Minnesota’s 7.5 percent, according to the weekly report released Thursday, Jan. 14. In the latest weekly positive case report, between 3-5 percent of tests were positive in Wilkin County the week of Dec. 27-Jan. 2, a drop from the previous reported week. By comparison, the state had a 5.9 percent positive case rate the same week, the weekly report stated.
There have been 4,631 tests completed in Wilkin County, according to Thursday’s weekly report.
Minnesota has had a total of 443,562 COVID-19 cases, 1,640 of them new as of Friday. The state also reported 33 new deaths Friday, bringing the total number to 5,850.
The state has completed 6,090,114 COVID-19 tests as of Friday. Out of the positive cases as of Jan. 15, 34,594 have been among healthcare workers.
Primary and secondary school staff and students have nearly equal case numbers across the state of Minnesota. Since Aug. 1, staff have had a total of 6,119 cases, while students have had a total of 5,827 cases, as of Thursday’s weekly report. Also since Aug. 1, cases in institutes of higher education reached 13,240, according to Thursday’s report.
Nearly 38,000 cases have been associated with congregate care facilities in the state. Thursday’s report showed 17,667 total cases in staff and 20,284 total cases in residents.
The highest number of cases belongs to the 20-24 age group, which accounts for 44,769 of the total cases in the state. A total of three COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in the age group as of Friday.
The age group with the highest number of deaths is 85-89 year olds, who account for 1,105 deaths in the state as of Jan. 15. The age group is followed by 80-84 year olds, with 960 deaths, and 90-94 year olds, with 954 deaths. The death toll increases as the age group increases, until age group 95-99, where the death toll drops again, proportionate to the smaller population of the group.
