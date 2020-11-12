Wilkin County at 60 active COVID-19 cases

Wilkin County has a case rate nearly two percent higher than the rest of the state. The number of active cases also nearly doubled from last week's report. 

 Courtesy Minnesota Department of Health

Looking locally:

60 active COVID-19 cases in Wilkin County as of Thursday, Nov. 12.

227 total COVID-19 cases in the county, the report stated.

4 total COVID-19 related deaths in the county as of Nov. 12.

2,347 COVID-19 tests in the county as of Thursday's weekly report.

8.2 percent positivity rate in Wilkin County, the weekly report stated.

Statewide:

42,328 active COVID-19 cases in Minnesota as of Thursday, Nov. 12.

7,228 new cases reported on the same day.

201,795 total COVID-19 cases in Minnesota, the report stated.

2,793 total COVID-19 related deaths in the state as of Thursday.

3,253,880 completed COVID-19 tests in the state, according to the report.

6.3 percent positivity rate in state, the weekly report stated.

Trends

51 percent of all COVID-19 cases in the state are in women as of Thursday’s weekly report.

61 percent of COVID-19 related Intensive Care Unit admissions in the state are in men, according to the weekly report.

4,668 cases are associated with Pre-K to Grade 12 school buildings in Minnesota as of Thursday.

5,925 total Institutes of Higher Education related COVID-19 cases in the state, as reported in the weekly report.

16,856 cases in Minnesota healthcare workers as of Thursday.

Tags

Load comments