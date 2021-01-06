Wilkin County begins Phase 1a-First Priority vaccination clinic

Wilkin County, Minnesota, is opening a two-day vaccination clinic for individuals in Phase 1a-priority one beginning Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, said Deb Jacobs, county public health director.
The county has received a total of 100 Moderna vaccine doses from the state, Jacobs said. The doses are to be given to Phase 1a - First Priority individuals, which includes Emergency Medical Services personnel, nursing home personnel and residents, hospital personnel working directly with COVID-19, COVID-19 testers and COVID-19 vaccinators, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Separate from the county’s Moderna doses, healthcare workers and the ambulance crew at CHI St. Francis Medical Center in Breckenridge, Minnesota, were administered Pfizer vaccines starting Monday, Dec. 22, Daily News previously reported.
Jacobs said the county has not run into any difficulties with coordinating the distribution, but the software system has taken time to set up and understand.
“Giving the shots is easy, it’s been working through the new software system,” Jacobs said.
The county is only able to proceed within Phase 1a if they finish vaccinating First Priority individuals, Jacobs said. They cannot move to Phase 1b, despite having a much smaller population of people to vaccinate than metropolitan areas in the state.
Phase 1a - Second Priority includes hospital personnel that handle infectious materials or have patient interaction who do not fit into the First Priority category, home care providers and their patients, urgent care settings and dialysis centers.
Phase 1a - Third Priority includes all healthcare personnel not included in the first two priorities. For instance, the third priority includes those working in dental offices, mental/behavioral health settings, correctional settings and group home settings, and patients with intellectual and physical disabilities in the above settings.
Jacobs said she doesn't know when the county can move on to Phase 1b and 1c. The state doesn’t know either.
“We do not yet know when people in phase 1b and 1c will be able to get the vaccine in Minnesota. This will depend on how much vaccine the manufacturers are able to make and send out, and how many people get vaccinated in the first priority groups,” MDH stated.
Phases 1b will cover frontline, essential workers and individuals 75 years and older and Phase 1c will cover individuals ages 65-74 and individuals with compromised health ages 16-64, according to MDH.
“Moving from one phase to another will depend on vaccine supply and how many people are getting vaccinated, so it is hard to estimate when one phase will end and another will begin,” according to the department's website.
Jacobs said she has received calls from the public about scheduling an appointment to get the vaccine. She said they do not know when the vaccine will become available for the general public. The only people who can receive the vaccine as of now are individuals in Phase 1a - First Priority, and second or third priority if there are enough doses, she said.
“We don’t have a waiting list and we are not going to start one right now, because we don’t know when we’re going to start doing the general public,” Jacobs said.
If there are leftover doses, they are allowed to use them, Jacobs said, since they will receive another 100 vaccines to administer the second dose 28 days after the first.
