Wilkin County Board discusses COVID-19 cases, solutions

Wilkin County Director of Public Health Deb Jacobs presented the county board with the rapidly increasing COVID-19 numbers in the county, as well as news of treatments and vaccines, when the board met Tuesday, Nov. 17.
As of Nov. 17, there are 85 active COVID-19 cases in the county, with a positive case rate of 8.2 percent, Jacobs said. The state is currently at a positivity rate of 6.3 percent.
There are some issues between the different reporting entities, Jacobs said, and it has caused a discrepancy in the reported number of cases versus the actual number of cases the county has. The actual number is higher than 266, the number reported Monday, Nov. 16. The Minnesota Department of Health reported a total of 270 cases in the county Tuesday, Nov. 17.
“Because there’s so many cases coming at one time now, they’re having a difficult time getting them all in the system,” Jacobs said.
Jacobs recommended people needing a COVID-19 test go to the Moorhead, Minnesota, saliva testing site, located at 1110 S 14th St. The results only take 24-48 hours to come back and saliva testing is just as accurate as a nasal swab, she said. People also have the option to order a test kit to their home, which does not require insurance and is free.
An antibody test is available for people who want to see if they ever had the virus, however it can be expensive. Instead, Jacobs said people interested in the antibody test should donate blood because they will automatically conduct antibody testing.
Some people already infected with COVID-19 have been receiving an antibody treatment, Jacobs said. MDH announced the nationwide arrival of a new antibody therapy drug, bamlanivimab, which can be used to treat mild and moderate cases of the virus, so long as it is within 10 days of developing symptoms, according to a Nov. 17 release.
Although only 2,400 doses will be sent to Minnesota in the initial shipment, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services plans to distribute 300,000 doses nationwide by the end of the year, the release stated.
“To be able to use this treatment, people should get tested as soon as possible if they become ill and reach out to their health care provider quickly if they receive a positive test,” said Dr. Ruth Lynfield, state epidemiologist and medical director for MDH. “Supplies will be limited at this point, but this therapy provides an additional option to help limit the impacts of this serious disease.”
The drug is intended to decrease the number of hospitalizations and critical care cases in the state, especially since the number of hospital beds is decreasing.
Wilkin County only has 11 high dose flu shots available, Jacobs said. The regular vaccine is gone.
Jacobs also gave an update on a COVID-19 vaccine. The second one that was developed is expected to have a high efficacy rate, and it does not require ultra-cold storage, an issue with the first vaccine developed. The nearest facility that has ultra-cold storage is in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, Jacobs said in a previous meeting, so the vaccine would have limited the number of Wilkin County residents able to receive the first vaccine.
With the introduction of the second vaccine, Jacobs said they will keep with the original plan to vaccinate frontline workers first, then introduce it to the community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.