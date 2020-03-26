Wilkin County Public Health has confirmed its first case of the novel coronavirus in the county on Thursday, March 26.
A release states that the Minnesota Department of Health has notified the county of its first lab confirmed community spread case of COVID-19. The department is monitoring the individual. No other the details of the individual has been confirmed at this time.
The state of Minnesota has a current 346 confirmed cases, 31 current hospitalizations and two deaths. There have been approximately 12,950 completed tests.
Continue following Daily News for the latest updates.
Latest updates from the MDH can be found at https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html.
Check out Wilkin County Public Health’s Facebook page for updates @WilkinCountyPublicHealthMN.
